How to Watch No. 15 Virginia vs Ohio State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After their improbable win over Florida State on Tuesday, Virginia looks to extend its winning streak with an out of conference matchup in the middle of February. The Cavaliers head to Nashville for a clash with Ohio State, who comes into this game squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and needing a win.

The Cavaliers are 9-2 away from home, including a 2-1 mark in neutral site contests. UVA meets its third Big Ten foe this season, defeating Northwestern (83-78) and Maryland (80-72) earlier this season. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games (most since 21 in 2000-01) but 73 or less in its last four contests. Virginia assistant coach Bryce Crawford served as a manager at Ohio State from 2007-11. The Cavaliers are averaging 81.9 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 18th in the NET rankings and 20th in the KenPom. com rankings.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 / 8 p.m. ET

Site: Nashville, Tenn./Bridgestone Arena (18,500)

TV: Fox; Online: Fox Sports App

Gus Johnson & Jim Jackson

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (139 or 193),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM955)

UVA looking for sixth straight win

Feb 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) makes a three-point shot past Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Virginia is 3-3 all-time vs. Ohio State in a series that dates back to 1932. UVA and OSU meet for the first time at a neutral site. The Cavaliers defeated the Buckeyes 63-61 at John Paul Jones Arena in the last meeting between the teams on Nov. 30, 2016. UVA also defeated Ohio State 64-58 in the 2015 Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Columbus and 89-73 in 1981 during its three game win streak in the series. UVA legend Ralph Sampson poured in 40 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in UVA’s 89-73 win over OSU at University Hall. OSU defeated UVA 30-26 in the inaugural meeting between the teams in Charlottesville on Feb. 6, 1932.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2016. What happened in the last meeting?

Virginia rallied from a 16-point deficit to top Ohio State 63-61 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Nov. 30, 2016. London Perrantes scored 15 of his game-high 19 points as UVA started the second half with an 11-0 run after trailing 32-16 late in the first half. The 16-point deficit was UVA’s largest since the Cavaliers trailed by 37 points in the second half during an 87-52 loss at Tennessee on Dec. 30, 2013. Devon Hall added 12 points for UVA, and the Cavaliers went 7-of-16 from 3-point range in the win. Jae’Sean Tate led Ohio State with 14 points. UVA shot 37.5 percent from the field, but forced 20 Ohio State turnovers, including eight from JaQuan Lyle (12 points).

