Final Bowl Projections For Virginia Heading Into Selection Sunday

Virginia was hoping that today would be the day where they found out where they would be heading for the College Football Playoff, but after being upset last night by Duke, the Cavaliers are not going to be going to CFP. They should get one of the ACC's better bowl games, but considering the stakes of yesterday's game, today might feel a little disappointing.

For Virginia and the rest of the ACC teams, it could be chaotic in terms of where they end up this postseason.

There is a chance the ACC gets zero, one, or two teams in the playoff. After the results of yesterday, will Miami get in as an at-large? Will Duke get in over James Madison as the last conference champion in the field? Is there a world in which they both get in? Not only that, but what about Notre Dame? The Fighting Irish are eligible for ACC bowl spots, and if they are left out in favor of Miami and Alabama, that would also complicate the picture.

Given all of that, here are the final bowl projections for UVA heading into selection Sunday.

Projections

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) joins wide receiver Eli Wood (82) after his tying score during the second half of the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports is projecting for Virginia to play in the Pop Tarts Bowl and face Big 12 runner up BYU. In their projection, neither Miami or Duke get into the CFP.

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman at The Athletic has Virginia going to San Diego to play in the Holiday Bowl against Arizona. The Wildcats went 9-3 in a big bounce back year and have a potent offense.

CBS Sports

Brad Crawford at CBS Sports also has Virginia going to the Pop Tarts Bowl to face BYU.

ESPN

The two analysts at ESPN are split on where Virginia is going to be playing this postseason. Kyle Bonagura projects that UVA is going to the Pop-Tarts Bowl to face TCU, while Mark Schlabach is projecting Virginia to go to the Duke's Mayo Bowl to face Georgia Tech. That would be a unique scenario and an intriguing matchup.

Final Word

The playoff field is going to determine everything. If either Miami or Duke gets in, or neither of them does, it is going to make for a chaotic bowl picture. Lots of destinations are seemingly on the table for Virginia. The Duke's Mayo Bowl, the Gator Bowl, the Pop Tarts Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, the Sun Bowl, and even the Pinstripe Bowl could be possibilities for the Yellow Cavaliers. It seems impossible to project right now, and that will be the case right up until the announcement. Another thing to watch is if the SEC can't fill up their bowl slots, and then look to some ACC teams.

