Final Score Predictions For All Week Five ACC Games
Eight teams in the ACC have yet to face conference competition heading into Week Five. That includes #2 Miami and #8 Florida State -- the only two ACC teams ranked in the top-ten. After this week plays out, the ACC standings should look fairly different with all the conference play.
Let's take a look at how I think the slate of ACC games will look after Saturday.
No. 8 Florida State vs Virginia
Prediction: FSU def. UVA, 38-24
FSU's offense looks dominant and given quarterback Tommy Castellanos says he is fully healthy going into this game, they should score all over the UVA defense. Virginia can put up some points themselves but this Seminoles team could be the real deal.
Louisville vs Pittsburgh
Prediction: Louisville def. Pitt, 21-14
This is one of the closest game on this week's slate, in my opinion. Neither of these offenses have been terrific but I think Louisville's defense is ultimately better. The Cardinals' passing defense ranks first in yards per game (114) in the ACC. I think Pitt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein could have some issues this game.
Duke vs Syracuse
Prediction: Duke def. Syracuse, 24-21
There's no question this Syracuse team is exciting under spark-plug head coach Fran Brown. However, quarterback Steve Angeli will miss significant time with an ACL injury suffered in the win against Clemson. Redshirt sophomore Rickie Collins has thrown just 21 passes in his three-year college career. On the other side, Duke's Darian Mensah is a baller. Even in both of Duke's losses, he has put together solid passing performances.
#16 Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest
Prediction: Georgia Tech def. Wake Forest, 31-7
This Wake Forest offense is fairly unproductive. The Demon Deacons are bottom-five in the ACC in passing yards and are middle-of-the-pack in terms of the run game. Georgia Tech's defense is not tremendous but I think the Yellow Jackets are a far better, well-rounded team and extremely, hot right now.
California vs Boston College
Prediction: Boston College def. Cal, 14-10
Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan has shown exciting production early, leading this Boston College offense alongside senior receiver Lewis Bond. Cal true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe
Sagapolutele hit a bit of a bump in the road last week and I think he is still not developed to beat this BC team.
Virginia Tech vs North Carolina State
Prediction: NC State def. Virginia Tech, 24-7
It has been a rough season for this Virginia Tech program. Three losses off the bat to what were thought to be inferior teams plus a leadership change so early into the season. Both quarterbacks are doing good enough at most but NC State running back Hollywood Smothers should run all over the VT defense.
San Jose State vs Stanford
Prediction: Stanford def. SJ State, 21-7
Stanford is not a great team this year but they are not this bad. In ESPN's FPI rankings, the Cardinals come in around 30 spots above the Spartans and they rank in the 70s, themselves. SJSU also allows the second-most rushing yards per game in the Mountain West. An ACC-caliber back like Micah Ford should have a field day.