Cavaliers Now

Final Score Predictions For All Week Five ACC Games

How will the standings shake out as some teams get their first taste of conference play?

Jake Aiello

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the ACC and SMU logo during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the ACC and SMU logo during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Eight teams in the ACC have yet to face conference competition heading into Week Five. That includes #2 Miami and #8 Florida State -- the only two ACC teams ranked in the top-ten. After this week plays out, the ACC standings should look fairly different with all the conference play.

Let's take a look at how I think the slate of ACC games will look after Saturday.

No. 8 Florida State vs Virginia

Virginia, Florida State, ACC Football
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Prediction: FSU def. UVA, 38-24

FSU's offense looks dominant and given quarterback Tommy Castellanos says he is fully healthy going into this game, they should score all over the UVA defense. Virginia can put up some points themselves but this Seminoles team could be the real deal.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh

Louisville Cardinals, Pittsburgh Panthers, ACC Football
Louisville Cardinals linebacker Kalib Perry stops Bowling Green Falcons running back Chris McMillian as the Cards (3-0) cruised past Bowling Green 40-17 in football Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Louisville def. Pitt, 21-14

This is one of the closest game on this week's slate, in my opinion. Neither of these offenses have been terrific but I think Louisville's defense is ultimately better. The Cardinals' passing defense ranks first in yards per game (114) in the ACC. I think Pitt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein could have some issues this game.

Duke vs Syracuse

Prediction: Duke def. Syracuse, 24-21

There's no question this Syracuse team is exciting under spark-plug head coach Fran Brown. However, quarterback Steve Angeli will miss significant time with an ACL injury suffered in the win against Clemson. Redshirt sophomore Rickie Collins has thrown just 21 passes in his three-year college career. On the other side, Duke's Darian Mensah is a baller. Even in both of Duke's losses, he has put together solid passing performances.

#16 Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest

Prediction: Georgia Tech def. Wake Forest, 31-7

This Wake Forest offense is fairly unproductive. The Demon Deacons are bottom-five in the ACC in passing yards and are middle-of-the-pack in terms of the run game. Georgia Tech's defense is not tremendous but I think the Yellow Jackets are a far better, well-rounded team and extremely, hot right now.

California vs Boston College

Cal Golden Bears, Boston College Eagles
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (center) scrambles against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Prediction: Boston College def. Cal, 14-10

Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan has shown exciting production early, leading this Boston College offense alongside senior receiver Lewis Bond. Cal true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe
Sagapolutele hit a bit of a bump in the road last week and I think he is still not developed to beat this BC team.

Virginia Tech vs North Carolina State

Prediction: NC State def. Virginia Tech, 24-7

It has been a rough season for this Virginia Tech program. Three losses off the bat to what were thought to be inferior teams plus a leadership change so early into the season. Both quarterbacks are doing good enough at most but NC State running back Hollywood Smothers should run all over the VT defense.

San Jose State vs Stanford

Stanford Cardinals, San Jose State Spartans, ACC Football
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) carries the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Prediction: Stanford def. SJ State, 21-7

Stanford is not a great team this year but they are not this bad. In ESPN's FPI rankings, the Cardinals come in around 30 spots above the Spartans and they rank in the 70s, themselves. SJSU also allows the second-most rushing yards per game in the Mountain West. An ACC-caliber back like Micah Ford should have a field day.

For More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Jake Aiello
JAKE AIELLO

Jake Aiello is a skilled multimedia journalist with a background in live broadcast, digital content creation and social media strategy. Before Virginia on SI, Jake served as a live television producer in Washington, D.C., while also working as a freelance sports creator-writing game stories, creating graphics, and crafting video content covering NCAA Football, NBA, MLB, MLS, WNBA, and Olympic competitions. Jake is a huge New York Yankees, New York Jets, and Boston Celtics fan

Home/Football