Five Big Takeaways From Virginia's Loss to NC State
Virginia walked into Carter–Finley Stadium with a chance to prove that the opener against Coastal Carolina wasn’t just a tune-up, but a real sign of growth. Instead, the Cavaliers came away with a 35–31 loss that felt like another wasted opportunity. For three quarters, the game swung back and forth, with J’Mari Taylor breaking explosive runs and Cam Ross flipping field position in the return game. But the small errors that had haunted Virginia last season came back in critical moments — poor tackling, blown coverages, and one rushed throw from Chandler Morris that sealed the outcome.
Before diving into each area, it's important to recognize that Virginia wasn't entirely overmatched—small mistakes made the difference. To change the outcome next time, the Cavaliers must address several crucial details before conference play intensifies.
1. The Run Game: Big Plays Can’t Be the Only Answer
First, let’s look at the run game. Taylor was sensational, finishing with 150 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns. His 66-yard burst reminded everyone why he was so heavily hyped after transferring in from NC Central. But outside of his heroics, the rushing attack was inconsistent. Xavier Brown averaged just 3.4 yards per carry, and too many calls went straight into blitzes or a stacked box where the line had no chance. When the running game only clicks on home runs, it leaves the offense behind the sticks and puts even more pressure on Morris to deliver. Virginia has to find a way to turn those second-and-nines into manageable downs with a steadier ground approach.
2. Pass Rush: No Pressure, No Chance
The defensive front never got off the bus. Virginia finished with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, letting CJ Bailey settle into a rhythm and pick his spots. Worse, the edge rushers repeatedly lost contain, opening lanes for Bailey to scramble six times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Smothers shredded the defense for 139 yards and two more scores, and much of that damage came after initial contact. Missed tackles were everywhere — defenders diving high, failing to wrap up, or simply getting dragged forward. Without consistent pressure or basic tackling, Virginia’s defense had no way to flip momentum.
3. Coverage Breakdowns and Missed Tackles
Coverage breakdowns and missed tackles compounded the pass rush issues. Even when the line held, the back end fell apart. Wrong reads in zone coverage left easy completions, and the secondary consistently failed to bring receivers down in space. Bailey averaged nearly nine yards per attempt without ever being forced into difficult throws. Short gains turned into chain-moving plays because of poor pursuit and missed tackles. The film will be tough to watch — not just because of the blown assignments, but because NC State didn’t have to work for much of its yardage. This is the kind of defensive performance that will sink games, no matter how productive the offense looks.
4. Chandler Morris: Learning When Not to Force It
On offense, quarterback play was also pivotal. Morris’ stat line will look fine in the box score: 30-of-43 passing, 257 yards, one touchdown, one interception, plus 56 yards on the ground. The problem is that the numbers don’t reflect the key moments. He averaged just 6.0 yards per attempt, and while he moved the chains efficiently, he struggled to hit anything downfield. The biggest issue came late: with time in the pocket and the game on the line, Morris rushed his read and fired directly into coverage, handing NC State the ball — and the win. It was the kind of mistake that overshadows everything else he did well. For Virginia to reach a bowl, Morris has to manage the game better, especially when the margins are thin.
5. Special Teams: Explosive Returns, Costly Miss
Finally, special teams had their moments but also proved costly at a crucial juncture. Ross was electric, piling up 100 return yards, including a 48-yard punt return that set up a scoring chance. His quickness gives Virginia a weapon it hasn’t had in years. But kicker Will Bettridge went just 1-for-2, missing from 52 yards after converting a 29-yarder earlier. In close ACC games, three points can be the difference between stealing a win and walking away empty-handed. If the Cavaliers can’t trust their kicker beyond 45, Elliott may be forced to rethink his fourth-down approach.
The Bottom Line
Bringing all these issues together underscores the frustrating sense that this loss was avoidable. Virginia had the talent edge in spots, but the same issues that defined 2024 — missed tackles, lack of pressure, breakdowns in coverage, and shaky execution in key moments — resurfaced. Taylor and Ross gave the Cavaliers sparks, but they weren’t enough to cover the holes. Elliott is now 1–1, and with a forgiving schedule still ahead, the path to six or seven wins remains. But unless the Hoos fix the basics, the ceiling won’t change.
Virginia’s challenge heading into Week 3 is simple: tackle better, generate a rush, and trust Morris to protect possessions instead of forcing them. Do that, and this season still has life. Fail to improve, and the story will feel all too familiar.