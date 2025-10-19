Five Biggest Takeaways from Virginia's Win against Washington State
In a game that tested patience and pulse, Virginia clawed past Washington State 22–20 with a walk-off safety that shook Scott Stadium. It wasn’t pretty for three quarters, but it was enough. And with it, the Cavaliers locked in bowl eligibility.
1) The Defense Bent for Three Quarters, but Pulled Through in the Fourth
Early on, the issues were familiar: soft zones, voids in the intermediate windows, too many yards after contact. Washington State hit explosives through Joshua Meredith and kept chains alive on simple option looks. But when it mattered, Virginia’s defense flipped the script. Ja’son Prevard grabbed a fourth-quarter interception to stall a drive that felt dangerous, and, after a perfectly placed kick pinned the Cougars at their own 2, the front seven caved in the run for the game-winning safety. Kam Robinson knifed through and finished at the goal line.
2) Tempo and Good Playcalling Woke up a Sleepy Offense
The first half was choppy: drops, a couple of misfires, and no rhythm on early downs. Once Virginia sped things up, everything loosened. The clearest example in the first was the end-around to Cam Ross, a 19-yard burst where he broke a tackle and hit the pylon. However, a slow second quarter followed. After the Half, a different team walked out. We saw an awakened offense with a drive for 9 plays and 97 yards. That says it all right there.
3) Explosives Still Live Outside with Jahmal Edrine
Edrine posted 5 catches for 102 yards and repeatedly won on vertical stems and deep outs. Not every shot landed, but his gravity mattered. Chandler Morris finished 15-of-25 for 179 with no turnovers, and Edrine’s presence forced lighter boxes late, which opened the door for the run game in the fourth.
4) Special Teams Changed the Math
This was the most complete special-teams showing of the year. Will Bettridge cashed two field goals. Coverage was sound. The defining moment came late: a coffin-corner kick that remained at the 2 through a technicality, setting up the safety. In a two-point win, those hidden yards are the entire story. Credit the operation for clean snaps, holds, and the confidence to keep taking points while the offense searched for rhythm.
5) Tackling and Penalties Nearly Gave it Away
Two themes nearly sank the night. First, tackling. Washington State’s backs and Meredith wriggled through arm attempts for extra yards that should have been off the ledger. Second, penalties. Some were harshly adjudicated, but the ones Virginia actually committed extended drives and flipped field position. If you’re circling one self-inflicted item for next week, it’s that. Clean that up and this doesn’t require late heroics and miracle drives.
What it Means
Bowl eligibility is secured. The offense hit its lowest first-half output of the season, then found answers with tempo, misdirection, and timely shot plays. The defense, after bleeding chunk gains, delivered two takeaways and the finishing blow.