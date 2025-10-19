Cavaliers Now

Five Biggest Takeaways from Virginia's Win against Washington State

How a Walk-off Safety and 4th Quarter Surge Pushed the Hoos to Bowl Eligibility

Alex Plonski

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates with Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) after catching a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
/ Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In a game that tested patience and pulse, Virginia clawed past Washington State 22–20 with a walk-off safety that shook Scott Stadium. It wasn’t pretty for three quarters, but it was enough. And with it, the Cavaliers locked in bowl eligibility.

1) The Defense Bent for Three Quarters, but Pulled Through in the Fourth

Early on, the issues were familiar: soft zones, voids in the intermediate windows, too many yards after contact. Washington State hit explosives through Joshua Meredith and kept chains alive on simple option looks. But when it mattered, Virginia’s defense flipped the script. Ja’son Prevard grabbed a fourth-quarter interception to stall a drive that felt dangerous, and, after a perfectly placed kick pinned the Cougars at their own 2, the front seven caved in the run for the game-winning safety. Kam Robinson knifed through and finished at the goal line.

2) Tempo and Good Playcalling Woke up a Sleepy Offense

Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) fumbles the ball after a hit by Washington State Cougars safety Cale Reeder (25) in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The first half was choppy: drops, a couple of misfires, and no rhythm on early downs. Once Virginia sped things up, everything loosened. The clearest example in the first was the end-around to Cam Ross, a 19-yard burst where he broke a tackle and hit the pylon. However, a slow second quarter followed. After the Half, a different team walked out. We saw an awakened offense with a drive for 9 plays and 97 yards. That says it all right there.

3) Explosives Still Live Outside with Jahmal Edrine

Edrine posted 5 catches for 102 yards and repeatedly won on vertical stems and deep outs. Not every shot landed, but his gravity mattered. Chandler Morris finished 15-of-25 for 179 with no turnovers, and Edrine’s presence forced lighter boxes late, which opened the door for the run game in the fourth.

4) Special Teams Changed the Math

Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers kicker Will Bettridge (41) makes a game-tying field goal against the Washington State Cougars in the final minutes in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This was the most complete special-teams showing of the year. Will Bettridge cashed two field goals. Coverage was sound. The defining moment came late: a coffin-corner kick that remained at the 2 through a technicality, setting up the safety. In a two-point win, those hidden yards are the entire story. Credit the operation for clean snaps, holds, and the confidence to keep taking points while the offense searched for rhythm.

5) Tackling and Penalties Nearly Gave it Away

Two themes nearly sank the night. First, tackling. Washington State’s backs and Meredith wriggled through arm attempts for extra yards that should have been off the ledger. Second, penalties. Some were harshly adjudicated, but the ones Virginia actually committed extended drives and flipped field position. If you’re circling one self-inflicted item for next week, it’s that. Clean that up and this doesn’t require late heroics and miracle drives.

What it Means

Bowl eligibility is secured. The offense hit its lowest first-half output of the season, then found answers with tempo, misdirection, and timely shot plays. The defense, after bleeding chunk gains, delivered two takeaways and the finishing blow.

Published
Alex Plonski
ALEX PLONSKI

Alexander Plonski joined Virginia Cavaliers On SI in June of 2025. He is from Limerick, Pennsylvania, and is currently a third-year student at the University of Virginia, double majoring in Government and Economics. With a strong passion for UVA sports and experience in political communication, nonprofit leadership, and student government, Alexander brings an analytical and thoughtful perspective to his writing. He covers UVA football, baseball, and various other sports.

