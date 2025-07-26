Five Takeaways From DC John Rudzinski's Media Availability
John Rudzinski took part in his pre-fall camp press conference this past Friday. Here are our biggest takeaways from what he had to say:
Emphasis On Unity
To open his press conference, John Rudzinski immediately addressed that the primary goal for the defense this fall will be to come together as a team. He emphasized that this is a goal every fall, but the extensive number of new additions via the transfer portal and incoming high school recruits coming together will be even more critical this fall camp. Some position groups, such as the cornerback room and defensive ends unit, feature almost an entirely new group of guys, making it critical that they learn the Virginia defensive scheme and are on the same page as the other 10 guys on the field.
Rudzinski also highlighted that this need for unity will be greatly helped by the continuity of a ton of returning talent. This includes seventh-year safety Antonio Clary, sixth-year defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter, and fifth-year linebacker James Jackson.
The Excitement of Fall Camp
Rudzinski acknowledged the hype of fall camp and the criticality of it: “Everyone has an opportunity to go prove themself every week, and so as we get ready and take it one day at a time, that excitement we need to continue to bring throughout fall camp and then also into the season.”
The Hoos have their highest expectations of the Tony Elliott era, so maintaining the energy throughout camp will be critical to finally turning the corner.
Highlighting the Extensive Support
Rudzinski also noted the amount of support received this offseason, including the ability to use the new Hardie Football Operations Center for the full winter, in addition to a boatload of donor support, which allowed Virginia to bring in talent via the transfer portal, along with retaining top talent as well.
“We’ve got all the pieces we need for guys to play at the highest level and prepare at the highest level,” said Rudzinski.
Kam Butler as a Coach
“Kam Butler was a player-coach when he was a player, and it was the intangible he brought of leadership, his love of the game, and his football IQ,” said Rudzinski. “It’s really exciting to be able to have a guy that we’ve been able to work with for three seasons that has that type of ability and frankly is passionate about giving back to his alma mater.”
Butler played three seasons at Virginia after four at Miami Ohio. The former defensive end posted 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups in 2024.
Lukas Sanker Impressing in his Early Stages
John Rudzinski was also asked about what it’s been like having Lukas Sanker, brother of All-ACC and now NFL safety Jonas Sanker, on the roster: “He’s just like his brother, great athleticism, great energy and is going to be a great leader for us. What’s awesome to is he represents Charlottesville,” said Rudzinski.
Keys For Defense
To close the press conference, Rudzinski emphasized his defensive keys this season: stop the run, prevent big plays, create turnovers, and be smart in situational football.
Fall camp starts Wednesday, July 30th.