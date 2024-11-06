Virginia Football Schedules Games vs. West Virginia in Charlotte in 2026 & 2032
Virginia football has scheduled two neutral site games against West Virginia to be played during the 2026 and 2032 seasons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, the two schools announced on Wednesday afternoon (November 6). These games will be the first meetings between the two programs since the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl and the first regular season matchups between the Cavaliers and Mountaineers since 1985.
The first matchup will be played on September 19th, 2026. Virginia had already filled out its four non-conference games for that season, but this game against West Virginia will replace a road game at Notre Dame originally scheduled for October 17th in South Bend. As a result, after the Cavaliers take on the Fighting Irish on November 16th of this season, Virginia is not currently scheduled to face Notre Dame again until the 2031 season.
Virginia is 12-10-1 against West Virginia in the all-time series, which dates back to 1898. The Cavaliers have won the last three meetings, most recently defeating the Mountaineers 48-22 in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl behind standout performances from Wali Lundy and Matt Schaub. That game was also played in Charlotte.
UVA's non-conference slate for the 2026 football season includes home games against Norfolk State, Delaware, and NC State and is now finalized with this neutral site game against West Virginia in Charlotte. Note: that game against NC State is a non-conference game and will not count towards either team's ACC record for that season. See Virginia's complete 2026 schedule of opponents below:
2026 Virginia Football Schedule
September 12th: vs. Norfolk State (Charlottesville, VA)
September 19th: vs. West Virginia (Charlotte, NC)
September 26th: vs. Delaware (Charlottesville, VA)
TBD: vs. NC State (Charlottesville, VA) [not an ACC game]
TBD: at Florida State (Tallahassee, FL)
TBD: at SMU (Dallas, TX)
TBD: at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, VA)
TBD: at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, VA)
TBD: vs. Cal (Charlottesville, VA)
TBD: vs. Duke (Charlottesville, VA)
TBD: vs. North Carolina (Charlottesville, VA)
TBD: vs. Syracuse (Charlottesville, VA)
Virginia has also finalized its 12-game slate of opponents for the 2025 football season. UVA's non-conference schedule includes home games against Coastal Carolina, William & Mary, and Washington State, and a road trip to Raleigh for a non-conference matchup against NC State that will similarly not count towards either team's ACC record for the 2025 season. See the full slate of opponents for the 2025 UVA football season below:
2025 Virginia Football Schedule
August 30th: vs. Coastal Carolina (Charlottesville, VA)
September 6th: at NC State (Raleigh, NC) [not an ACC game]
September 13th: vs. William & Mary (Charlottesville, VA)
October 18th: vs. Washington State (Charlottesville, VA)
TBD: at Cal (Berkeley, CA)
TBD: at Louisville (Louisville, KY)
TBD: at Duke (Durham, NC)
TBD: at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)
TBD: vs. Florida State (Charlottesville, VA)
TBD: vs. Stanford (Charlottesville, VA)
TBD: vs. Wake Forest (Charlottesville, VA)
TBD vs. Virginia Tech (Charlottesville, VA)
