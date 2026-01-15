Virginia Bolsters Its Secondary After Landing Former Michigan DB Brandyn Hillman

Virginia has added to its secondary with a standout player from the Big 10 in Brandyn Hillman who pledged his commitment to the Cavaliers.

Virginia has signed Michigan safety transfer Brandyn Hillman, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Tallied 49 tackles and an interception for Michigan this season. pic.twitter.com/0MZlkhYoFf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2026

Hillman finished his junior season with 49 tackles, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception. He had a breakout game against Michigan State, finishing with six tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed.

When you look more in depth at his numbers, Hillman finished with a 70.3 defensive grade, 75.8 coverage grade, and a 65.2 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). It was his best year as a collegiate player, per PFF, posting career highs in coverage and overall defensive grade. He had his best game on defense against New Mexico, posting a 90.4 defensive grade and an 89.4 coverage grade.

When you watch his tape, you see a player with great instincts and one who can consistently make plays on the ball. He totalled 545 snaps in 2025 and rarely came off the field for the Wolverines. He is a consummate pro who plays at a high level and has a knack for making plays. He will fit in like a glove for the Cavaliers and make this defense instantly better in run defense and pass coverage.



Here is more on Hillman via his Michigan bio

CAREER HIGHS

• Tackles: 7, 3x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 29, 2025)

• Solos: 5, 3x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 29, 2025)

• Asst: 5 - at Oklahoma (Sept. 6, 2025)

• TFLs: 1.0, 2x - last at Maryland (Nov. 22, 2025)

• Sacks: 1.0 - vs. Alabama (Dec. 31, 2024)

• Int: 1 - vs. New Mexico (Aug. 30, 2025)

• FR: none

• PBUs: 1, 3x - last vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 13, 2025)

At Michigan

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2025)

• Two-time letter winner (2023-24)

• Has appeared in 32 games (one game, special teams only) with 11 starts at safety

Junior (2025)

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media)

• Shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against New Mexico

• In his first career start, notched five tackles and his first career interception with a shared TFL against New Mexico (Aug. 30)

• Started at Oklahoma (Sept. 6) and delivered seven tackles

• Broke up a pass and made one tackle starting against Central Michigan (Sept. 13)

• Delivered seven tackles in a start at Nebraska (Sept. 20)

• Made three tackles including one for loss in a start against Wisconsin (Oct. 4)

• Started at USC (Oct. 11) and made two tackles

• Forced a fumble, broke up a pass and totaled six tackles starting at MSU (Oct. 25)

• Started against Purdue (Nov. 1) and assisted on three stops

• Made three solo tackles in a start against Northwestern at Wrigley Field (Nov. 15)

• Broke up a pass and made one tackle for loss among four total stops in a start at Maryland (Nov. 22)

• Delivered seven tackles in a start against Ohio State (Nov. 29)

Sophomore (2024)

• Appeared in 12 games including 11 in the defensive backfield; made 21 tackles with 1.5 for loss, one sack, and two pass breakups to earn his second varsity letter

• Contributed as a defensive back and assisted on one tackle against Fresno State (Aug. 31)

• Contributed on special teams against Texas (Sept. 7)

• Delivered a solo tackle playing safety and also contributed on special teams against Arkansas State (Sept. 14)

• Played as a safety and contributed on special teams against USC (Sept. 21)

• Broke up a pass, shared a tackle for loss, and made two stops overall playing safety and on special teams against Minnesota (Sept. 28)

• Made two tackles playing safety and contributed on special teams at Washington (Oct. 5)

• Played at safety at Illinois (Oct. 19)

• Delivered three tackles playing in the secondary against Michigan State (Oct. 26)

• Credited with four tackles playing as a safety at Indiana (Nov. 9)

• Delivered three tackles playing from the safety spot against Northwestern (Nov. 23)

• Delivered one solo tackle from the back end at Ohio State (Nov. 30)

• Broke up a pass and delivered four tackles including a sack against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31)

Freshman (2023)

• Appeared in nine games at defensive back and contributed on special teams; made two tackles to earn his first varsity letter

• Made his U-M debut in the defensive backfield against ECU (Sept. 2)

• Assisted on one tackle playing defensive back and contributing on special teams against UNLV (Sept. 9)

• Played safety and contributed on special teams against Bowling Green (Sept. 16) and made one solo tackle

• Contributed on special teams against Rutgers (Sept. 23), Purdue (Nov. 4), at Nebraska (Sept. 30), at Maryland (Nov. 18)

• Played as a safety and contributed on special teams at Minnesota (Oct. 7)

• Played as a safety against Indiana (Oct. 14)

This is another win for the Cavaliers who now have added five players to its secondary in the portal.

