Five Under the Radar Players Who Could Raise Virginia's Ceiling In 2026

Much of the excitement surrounding the Virginia Cavaliers during spring football involves their quarterback room with Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein. Both players are expected to have a major impact on the program right off the bat, and they've been garnering an overwhelming amount of attention.

But there's more to Virginia than its new quarterbacks. All around, head coach Tony Elliott navigated the transfer portal with intention, and he was able to bolster his roster in numerous departments. However, compared to some of the more notable names, quite a few players fly under the radar.

These largely overshadowed players are likely to raise UVA's ceiling during their upcoming campaign, so let's start shedding light on these stars.

Fisher Camac (DE)

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos and Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Fisher Camac | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Camac is widely considered to be one of Virginia's most reliable defenders, as evidenced by his 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks throughout his 2025 campaign. At 6'7", 248 pounds, the senior brings great size and veteran leadership to the field, but he didn't turn as many heads last year as some of his teammates.

Maddox Marcellus (LB)

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Marcellus claimed the spotlight toward the end of his 2025 campaign with UVA, following the unfortunate injury of fellow linebacker Kam Robinson. As a result of Robinson's injury, Marcellus was left with no choice but to step up and fill his shoes with little notice.

In his final four games of the regular season, he recorded 20 tackles and half a sack. His last two matchups against the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Duke Blue Devils were particularly impressive, and expectations are that he will enter his next season with the same level of momentum.

Matthews Fobbs-White (DE)

Baylor Bears linebacker Matthew Fobbs-White and Samford Bulldogs quarterback Brady Stober | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Fobbs-White is approaching his first year with the Cavaliers after spending two seasons with the Tulane Green Wave and one with the Baylor Bears. During his final season as a Bear, he registered 19 tackles. Now, it's unlikely that he's going to transform into UVA's most prolific player, but fans can bank on watching him develop into a special role for the Hoos.

Omillio Agard (CB)

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate and Wisconsin cornerback Omillio Agard | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin transfer Agard is a young gun who is entering his second season of college football. During his first campaign, he logged 22 tackles, two pass breakups and one sack. UVA lost two prominent cornerbacks to the portal during the offseason, including Emmanuel Karnley and Ja'son Prevard, so Agard has a massive hole to fill, but considering his young age, he has plenty of time to continue building on his already cemented success.

Jekail Middlebrook (RB)

Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Middlebrook formerly played for the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders for three years, but transferred to Virginia during the offseason. Last year, he rushed for 752 yards and four touchdowns on 140 carries. He could very well end up being one of the Hoos' greatest surprise factors, and with J'Mari Taylor off the table, Middlebrook has a glaring opportunity to prove himself.