Four Biggest Reasons To Believe in Virginia Football Next Season

The Virginia Cavaliers are still a ways out from their 2026 college football campaign, but with spring football now in action, it's impossible not to look ahead at the Hoos' next opportunity to start clinching titles.

Now that the Cavaliers have experienced success last year, expectations are high for them to return to a similar level of play. With that, here are four reasons why fans should hold onto the belief that the Hoos can be strong postseason contenders next season.

1. Elite Quarterback Room

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

There are complications with the statement, given the looming eligibility status of former starter Chandler Morris, and the position battle between Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein, but despite the uncertainty, one thing is clear: Virginia is equipped with a dominant quarterback room. With reliable signal callers at the helm, it's hard to imagine a world in which the Hoos wouldn't thrive.

2. Elliott's Transfer Portal Success

Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned, transfer quarterbacks Pribula and Holstein should provide a major boost to UVA, but Elliott didn't stop there. He also landed skilled wide receivers like Rico Flores Jr. and Da'Shawn Martin. As for his new running backs, fans can expect to see Jekail Middlebrook, Solomon Beebe and Peyton Lewis on the field. These are dominant players with endless potential, and if the chemistry aligns, UVA's future will be in good hands.

3. Motivation To Build Off 2025 Campaign

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Virginia was not projected to make it as far as they did last year, but somehow, some way, they ended up competing in the ACC Championship Game against the Duke Blue Devils. Although the Blue Devils sent them home in defeat, this added a significant amount of fuel to Virginia's tank. Now, the Hoos are seeking redemption and are hungry for the conference title.

4. Leadership of Returning Veterans

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As much loss as the Cavaliers have faced to the transfer portal during the offseason, they were fortunate to retain some of their most talented players. A few of the most noteworthy returning veterans include defensive end Fisher Camac, linebackers Maddox Marcellus and Kam Robinson, along with wide receiver Kam Courtney. The leadership from these players should continue to be incredibly valuable to the program as they enter this next season.

Hiccups along the way are to be expected out of any college football team, but overall, the Hoos are looking quite solid at this point. Spring football is underway, and they are addressing their weak points from last season. Will this be the year they win the ACC?