Five Virginia Players Who Aren’t Getting Enough Attention Heading Into 2025
Everyone knows about Chandler Morris. The new quarterback, the transfer receivers, the soft schedule—those storylines have dominated the offseason. But if Virginia is going to make the leap, it won’t just be because of the headliners. It'll be about who steps up behind them.
Here are five guys who don’t have the spotlight yet—but probably should.
1. Xavier Brown, Running Back
Virginia’s most proven offensive weapon isn’t new—it’s Xavier Brown. With Kobe Pace off the roster, Brown steps in as the lead back after averaging 6.1 yards per carry last fall on 80 touches. He’s not flashy, but he’s efficient, smart, and surprisingly explosive in the open field. PFF graded him as UVA’s top offensive performer among regulars. That matters. This season, he’s the one player in the backfield who knows the system and has produced in it. He’ll still split snaps with Harrison Waylee and J’Mari Taylor, but Brown’s the guy you trust when it’s 3rd and 5 and the game’s on the line.
2. Hunter Osborne, Defensive Tackle
Hunter Osborne might not be a household name yet, but he checks every box—size, pedigree, and need. At 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds, he brings SEC bulk to a Virginia front that needs reinforcements. He didn’t see much time at Alabama, but the reps he took came against the best competition in the country. Now he’s lined up next to Jahmeer Carter, which could form one of the better interior duos in the ACC. Osborne isn’t just here to rotate in—he’s here to stabilize the middle of the defense.
3. Devin Neal, Safety
If the defense takes a step forward, don’t overlook Devin Neal’s role in that. He started 21 games at Louisville, picked off four passes in his career, and plays with the kind of downhill energy this secondary lacked at times last season. With Jonas Sanker gone and so many new faces at corner, Neal’s presence as a communicator and field general becomes even more valuable. He’s not flashy, but he makes plays, sets the tone, and will be on the field every down if healthy.
4. Dakota Twitty, Tight End
This is Twitty’s room now. The senior tight end has waited his turn behind veterans, and now he gets his chance to break through. At 6-foot-5 and 245, he brings length and power to a position where UVA has been mostly quiet since Jelani Woods left for the NFL. He’s expected to be a red-zone option, a reliable play-action target, and a matchup problem against linebackers. If the offense wants to be more than just vertical shots and zone runs, Twitty’s usage rate needs to rise.
5. Mitchell Melton, Edge Rusher
Virginia needs pass rush help. Mitchell Melton might be the answer. The Ohio State transfer was stuck behind All-Americans in Columbus, but now gets a real shot to contribute. He’s penciled in as the starting bandit—UVA’s hybrid edge role—and brings pop off the snap with the length to disrupt throwing lanes. He probably won’t play every down right away, but don’t be surprised if his snap count climbs fast. When he’s on the field, he makes it harder for quarterbacks to get comfortable.
Bottom Line
The Cavaliers don’t just need stars to play like stars—they need depth guys to take the next step. If Brown controls the run game, Osborne locks down the interior, Neal stabilizes the back end, Twitty emerges in the middle of the field, and Melton generates heat on the edge—then this defense isn’t just average. And this team isn’t just hoping for six wins. It’s pushing for more.