Why Virginia Should Pursue Former Cincinnati Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby In The Transfer Portal

The official transfer portal opening is right around the corner, and Virginia has had several players already hit the portal. They will be in search of likely a new quarterback with Chandler Morris playing his last year of eligibility. Morris is currently seeking another year of eligibility from the NCAA, but that is up in the air at the moment.

This past year, Daniel Kaelin stepped in for the absence of Chandler Morris when he went down with a concussion against Wake Forest. Kaelin stepped in and was competent, throwing for 145 yards and rushing for 49 yards, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Hoos to a victory. In case it doesn't happen there is a quarterback out there that Virginia could pursue who would fit their program.

A player they could target who would be an excellent fit is former Cincinnati Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby. Sorsby is rated as a four-star prospect in the transfer portal, via On3. He has a 93.23 rating according to their ratings and metrics.

His career began with the Indiana Hoosiers, where he spent two seasons. In his final season with the Hoosiers, he threw for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns before he left for Cincinnati.

Why does he fit in Virginia?

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Hoos weren’t far off from making it to the College Football Playoff if they could have defeated Duke. Morris played decently in the ACC title game against Duke but had two interceptions in the loss. Morris is more than a competent quarterback, and there have been hints that he could try to seek another year of eligibility, but if that fails, they have a nice option in the portal who can play Day 1.

Sorsby is also very experienced and is a redshirt junior quarterback. This past season, he threw for 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Sorsby ranked top 10 in QBR with an 81.4 rating. Sorbsy had three games with over 300+ yards passing in 2025.

He is also a dual-threat and can help the RPO game for the Hoos with his ability to run the football. Sorsby rushed for 580 yards and nine touchdowns with the Bearcats. He had his best game on the ground in the season opener against Nebraska. Sorsby rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Sorsby is one of the few quarterbacks who could fit any system and thrive. He plays at a high level and, for the majority, plays mistake-free football. He’s never had more than seven interceptions in a season in his career. With the addition of Sorsby, the Hoos would be right back in the contender conversation and considered one of the top programs in the ACC.



More Virginia Football News:

•Report: Veteran Defensive Staffer Leaving Virginia To Join Memphis Tigers Coaching Staff

•Five Players UVA Must Retain This Offseason To Reach ACC Championship Game Again

•A Way-Too-Early Breakdown of Virginia Football's 2026 Opponents

•Could Virginia Need Multiple Transfer Quarterbacks Ahead of 2026 Campaign?