Former Missouri Starting QB Beau Pribula Will Reportedly Transfer To Virginia

Virginia has finally found its quarterback.

After visiting this weekend, Virginia has gotten the commitment from former Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula. Pribula is going to replace Chandler Morris, who had his waiver for an extra season denied.

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%. Pribula finished with a 76.2 overall grade in 672 snaps according to PFF.

247Sports ranked Pribula as the No. 133 player in the transfer portal and the No. 15 QB. He was the second highest rated quarterback that had yet to commit to a school. Before visiting Virginia, Pribula also visited Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

He is going to bring a dual threat presence to Charlottesville and is a very different quarterback from Morris. The next part for Virginia is going to be finding someone who can be a reliable backup, as Pribula did have trouble with injuries last season.

This is a huge victory for Virginia and will also give this year's Commonwealth Clash an interesting twist. Pribula originally played for current Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin while at Penn State.

During this portal cycle, Virginia got a visit from former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, but he later committed to Baylor. It was a swing and a miss from the UVA staff, but they have landed a very talented quarterback who should make this offense dangerous this upcoming season.

Where will Elliott turn to find a backup quarterback to replace Daniel Kaelin, who has since transferred back to Nebraska?

Kaelin finished this year with 339 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 72 yards.

He came in in a pivotal game against Wake Forest, where he finished with 145 passing yards and 49 yards on the ground. This was the game in which Morris was injured with a concussion and had to leave the game. As a passer, he finished with a 58.1 offensive grade and a 54.0 passing grade. He graded best running the ball, finishing with a 64.4 running grade this season for the Cavaliers. Kaelin posted his second-best offensive grade against Virginia Tech, finishing with a 74.9.

That is the next big question, but UVA has now found their QB1 for the 2026 season.

