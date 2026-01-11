Former Missouri Starting QB Beau Pribula Will Reportedly Visit Virginia

Virginia is in search for its next starting quarterback and it looks like they have turned their attention to a former starting quarterback in the SEC. According to multiple reports, former Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula is going to be visiting Virginia.

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%. Pribula finished with a 76.2 overall grade in 672 snaps according to PFF.

He came over from Penn State and is entering the portal after only one season with the Tigers. He has reportedly visited a number of programs, including Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee.

Looking for a QB

It is safe to say that Virginia is pretty desperate to figure out its QB situation. After Chandler Morris was denied another year of eligibility and Virginia's other two quarterbacks entered the transfer portal, it is not clear who is going to be the starter for UVA next season. It was reported yesterday that Daniel Kaelin was expected to go back to Nebraska.

Kaelin finished this year with 339 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 72 yards.

He came in in a pivotal game against Wake Forest, where he finished with 145 passing yards and 49 yards on the ground. This was the game in which Morris was injured with a concussion and had to leave the game. As a passer, he finished with a 58.1 offensive grade and a 54.0 passing grade. He graded best running the ball, finishing with a 64.4 running grade this season for the Cavaliers. Kaelin posted his second-best offensive grade against Virginia Tech, finishing with a 74.9.

This past week, Virginia got a visit from former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, but Lagway has since committed to Baylor and then took a visit to Ole Miss.

The best outcome would be that DJ Lagway changes his mind and comes to Virginia, but that does not seem like an option right now, as he has committed to Baylor. There are not a lot of options out there right now in the portal and the Cavaliers are likely going to need to take not just one quarterback, but two.

After one of the best seasons in program history, Virginia has a lot of work to do to make sure they can still play at that level.

