Former Virginia Quarterback Chandler Morris Signs an Undrafted Free Agent Deal With Tampa Bay

After failing to get an extra year of eligibility at the collegiate level, former Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz.

Morris, the son of current Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris, was with Virginia for just one season of his college career, but what a year it was. Morris led the Cavaliers to the ACC Championship game and narrowly missed out on a college football playoff bid.

An All-ACC honorable mention and semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, Morris was the ACC’s only quarterback with at least 2,800 yards passing, 245 yards rushing and 21 total TDs

What led Morris to Virginia? He began his career at Oklahoma and then went to TCU, but he really stepped into the college football spotlight at North Texas.

Morris was named a team captain in his lone season at UNT and started all 13 games at quarterback on the No. 3 offense in the country (488.7 yds/gm). Morris finished 322-for-512 (62.9%) with 3,774 yards passing and 31 TDs and also added 242 yards on the ground with four rushing TDs. Morris finished fourth nationally with 31 TD passes, behind only Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Cam Ward (Miami) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and led the nation with four 400-yard passing games.

He was hoping to win another year of eligibility for this upcoming season, but he was denied in court.

How does Virginia replace him?

One of the headlines of spring football in Charlottesville was the quarterback competition between former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula and former PIttsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein.

After spring was over, UVA head coach Tony Elliott did not name a starter, but was pleased with how both QB's played and spoke highly of Pribula, who is considered the favorite to win the job:

“I think he's a dynamic athlete that has a lot of confidence extending plays. I thought he did a solid job, too, of sitting in there and trying to find his progression and driving the ball when he needed to. So that's the area where we're just going to continue to uh to help him evolve and develop because we know that he can run. We know that he likes to run, and we know that he's a dynamic guy that has a ton of confidence in doing it. So, um, but I think also too in spring practice, he needs to be able to do it a little bit without getting hit."

Morris did great things for Virginia football and now he is going to get a chance to show his skills at the next level.