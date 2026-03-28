The Virginia Cavaliers are just a few hours out from their Sweet 16 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. With that, injury reports have now been released, and the names listed for both programs should raise some concern.

For the Horned Frogs, Emily Hunter, Aaliyah Roberson, Maddie Scherr and Sarah Portlock are listed as out. While none of these players are part of their starting core, they are losing immense height for this game.

As for the Cavaliers, they have fewer players listed, but they're potentially going to be without the company of one of their key starters on Saturday night.

Who's Out, Who's In?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson and Louisville Cardinals guard Imari Berry | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Fortunately, the injury report didn't do a significant amount of damage to Virginia, but Olivia McGhee is noted as out, and Sa'Myah Smith is considered questionable. McGhee, UVA's 6'2" guard, is averaging 2.5 points, 0.8 assists and one rebound per game. Losing any player due to injury is undesirable, but the uncertainty looms with Smith being listed as questionable.

The 6'2" junior is one of the Hoos' starting five, and she's hit noteworthy milestones this year. In fact, Smith and Kymore Johnson became the first pair from UVA to score over 20 points in a single NCAA Tournament game in well over two decades—a colossal achievement in itself.

Smith is currently averaging eight points, seven rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 45.5% from the floor. Her most productive game came on Dec. 12 against the Howard Bison, when she posted a season-high 18 points, along with eight rebounds and one assist. She is a leading rebounder for the program, and in the tournament alone she is averaging 9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and two assists per game.

Can UVA Clinch the Sweet 16 Victory?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

At first glance, TCU certainly has the leg up here—they have the size, the stronger track record and more experience at this point in the tourney. But don't overlook the Cavaliers, as they've had a handful of stunning performances throughout their 2025-26 campaign.

Not to mention, they have Kymora Johnson with them, and she is no stranger to succeeding in high-pressure situations. Johnson has undoubtedly been the backbone of the Cavaliers in terms of both leadership and skill.

Aside from the starting lineup, Virginia's bench has been just as reliable, which will only help the Hoos as they enter this next chapter of the NCA Tournament against the Horned Frogs.