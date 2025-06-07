Here is How You Can Help Virginia Get Paid By Playing As Them in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is slated to release next month and the anticipation is through the roof once again for the beloved video game series. There is going to be an interesting wrinkle to things this season.
Matt Liberman of cllctmedia obtained documents through a FOIA request to reveal EA Sports's new payment plan for universities. All 136 FBS schools featured in this year's edition of the game will be compensated based on their popularity and usage in the game.
“For each CFB product released by EA SPORTS, we (CLC Learfield) will provide a percentage for each institution based on the games played for that institution as a percentage of the total games played across all institutions," a document obtained by Liberman stated. "This percentage of games played will become the final allocation percentage for each school that will be applied to the total gross royalties for all institutions received.”
The game is going to be released next month and this is one of the coolest things that EA has brought to the game this summer.
With so many new transfers coming into the program for Tony Elliott's fourth season in Charlottesville, this new game is going to be a huge help for UVA fans to help them get familiar with the new look roster. You can bet with this new feature, Virginia fans are going to be putting even more hours into the game than they already were.