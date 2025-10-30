How to Watch, Betting Odds for No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers vs California
The Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for their week ten matchup against the California Golden Bears. After such a nail-biting overtime thriller in Chapel Hill during week nine, ultimately taking down the North Carolina Tar Heels, it's almost time for UVA to get back on the field. Celebrations never last for long in college football — there's little time between matchups, and the time that is available must be spent preparing for the next game.
With the matchup right around the corner, here is what you need to know in order to tune in.
How to Watch
TV: The Virginia-California matchup will be available for viewing on ESPN2 at 3:45 p.m. EST with Mike Couzens and Kirk Morrison.
Radio: Fans can tune in to the game through the Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 106 or 194.
Streaming: Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV
Virginia is entering the matchup with a 7-1 overall record and stand at 4-0 in conference play, while California is 5-3 and 2-2 in the ACC. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia is still a 4.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 52.5. Virginia may be expected to win, but that isn't promised — it never is. This contest is quite the trek for UVA, adding to the already rising pressure. How will Virginia fare when they arrive at Memorial Stadium?
UVA Grapples With Injuries Ahead of Matchup vs California
Injuries continue to plague the program, now having lost running back Xavier Brown for the season due to an ACL injury, but Virginia continues chugging along and filling in the gaps wherever and whenever needed. Fortunately, offensive lineman Brady Wilson has returned since his stint, and wide receiver Cam Ross will be returning for this weekend's game after being out of commission during week nine. Quarterback Chandler Morris is struggling with a shoulder injury, but Elliott has plans for Daniel Kaelin to step up in the case that his injury progresses.
"But it's that time of year, it's November, right? I mean, it's November, everybody's banged up," said head coach Tony Elliott during his press conference earlier this week. "Guys gotta make plays, playmakers gotta make plays, and then we gotta do everything we possibly can to put them in the best position possible. And I'm confident in the staff, and they've been doing that. They'll continue to do that. And I'm confident that guys, given an opportunity, will step up."
UVA's program is filled with tenacity and pure grit. Nearly every program at this point in the season is experiencing injuries; this isn't anything new. However, Virginia’s ability to adapt to these injuries on the fly has allowed them to reach great success this season.
