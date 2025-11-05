How to Watch, Betting Odds for Virginia Cavaliers vs Wake Forest Matchup
The Virginia Cavaliers' week eleven matchup is just a few short days away. The Cavaliers are currently experiencing a steady seven-game winning streak, and they're hoping to push that even further this weekend.
UVA has received quite a bit of attention this week, particularly after landing a spot at No. 14 on the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings — the highest ranking Virginia has earned in program history. It's clear that UVA is not settling for anything but victory. They have shocked the nation time and time again, sending games into gripping overtime thrillers. Will their week eleven matchup against Wake Forest be any different?
How to Watch
TV: The Virginia-Wake Forest meeting can be viewed on ESPN, ESPN2 or the ACC Network at 7 p.m. EST with Mark Jones and Roddy Jones.
Radio: Listeners can tune into the game through the Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App and SiriusXM Channel 160 or 193.
Streaming: Fubo, ESPN.com or ESPN mobile app.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 pm.m EST on the Cavaliers' home turf, Scott Stadium.
What Is UVA Up Against?
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia remains a 6.5-point favorite over Wake Forest, with the over/under set at 47.5. Considering UVA's performance this season, it's hard to imagine a world in which the Cavaliers do not win.
During Tony Elliott's latest postgame press conference, he shared his thoughts on what the Deamon Deacons are likely to bring to the field:
"Yeah, so what I do hear a little bit more is kind of I wouldn't say unrealistic expectations, but maybe people looking at a score and assuming that 42 to 7 is not indicative of this football team that's coming in here. And you're starting to see them formulate an identity under the new staff. They play really hard. They play a physical brand of football. They have some very dynamic weapons on offense that can score at any time. That game was 13-0 in the third quarter," said Elliot.
"It was a close game. I think they sacked the quarterback several times. It was challenging for him to run the football until the second half. And then they had some opportunities to score. And so this is a football team that's pretty good. So don't let the record or scores of previous games fool you. And I was telling the staff that for me, before they went to not having division, it always came down to going through Wake Forest in the month of November, right, to get to Charlotte, right?"
There's still time left in the season for underdogs to shake things up, but the chances of Wake Forest doing so against UVA are highly improbable. With Virginia's eyes fixated on the CFP, they will stop at nothing to clinch another victory this weekend.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.