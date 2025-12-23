Why Virginia Defeating Missouri at the Gator Bowl Would Be Good for The ACC

Tony Elliott's program faced heartbreak earlier this month after losing to Duke at the ACC Championship Game. Despite the disappointing outcome, the Virginia Cavaliers have one final opportunity to make a statement on the field this year. On Dec. 27, UVA will be taking on the Missouri Tigers at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Although UVA is now eliminated from College Football Playoff contention this year, there is still plenty on the line for Elliott's program. Securing an eleventh win of the season would be monumental, but clinching a bowl victory would make a statement for the ACC as a whole.

What a Win Would Mean

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) joins wide receiver Eli Wood (82) after his tying score during the second half of the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Clinching a win over Missouri, an SEC program, would carve out an imposing name for the ACC conference this year. Not only would it boost the conference's credibility, but it would also add some power to the ACC's bowl game history.

This year, there are a shocking number of 11 ACC teams competing in bowl games. While some of the matchups have already concluded, including those of NC State and Miami, here is the breakdown of what's to come:



- Louisville vs. Toledo at the Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 23)

- California vs. Hawai'i at the Hawai'i Bowl (Dec. 24)

- Pitt vs. East Carolina at the Military Bowl (Dec. 27)

- Clemson vs. Penn State at the Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27)

- Georgia Tech vs. BYU at the Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 27)

- Virginia vs. Missouri at the Gator Bowl (Dec. 27)

- Duke vs. Arizona State at the Sun Bowl (Dec. 27)

- Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State at the Duke's Mayo Bowl (Jan. 2)

- SMU vs. Arizona at the Holiday Bowl (Jan. 2)

As Elliott stated during his press conference after facing a loss to the Blue Devils:

"We've got one more game. We've got an opportunity to go win 11. That's what I told them. I want that 11th. I think everybody in that locker room wants that 11th. We'll learn from tonight. We'll grow. We're not going to point any fingers except for when you're looking in the mirror, you point to yourself on what you can do better, and we're going to grow, and we're going to bounce back. I believe three years ago, I believed there was going to be triumph out of tragedy, and I believe tonight this is an opportunity for us to set our eyes forward, learn from our mistakes, and go back to work."

The Cavaliers have a chance to end their 2025 season with one more win. Will they capitalize on this opportunity, or will they have lost their momentum after their conference title heartbreak?

