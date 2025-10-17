How to Watch Virginia vs Washington State: Betting Odds, Streaming, And Other Info
Virginia is coming off their first bye week of the season and is going to try and clinch bowl eligibility this Saturday when it hosts Washington State at home. The Cavaliers are 5-1 and in the thick of the ACC Championship race, but the Cougars are going to be their final non-conference test of the season and nearly knocked off Ole Miss in Oxford last weekend.
Not only that, it is homecoming weekend for UVA.
How to Watch
Here is how you can watch the Cavaliers take on the Cougars this weekend:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Television: The CW (Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon, Wes Bryant)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 137 or 194
Theme: Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness
Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Washington State. The two schools have met head-to-head in men’s basketball (1983, 1998), volleyball (1992, 2016) and women’s soccer (2011, 2019), but never in football.
Virginia will play its 100th Homecomings game on Saturday. Except for 1942, 1944 and 2020, the Cavaliers have played a Homecomings game every year since 1923. Virginia is 51-46-2 all-time in Homecomings games and has won five of its last six.
Heading into next Saturday's game vs WSU, Virginia is going to be a favorite at home. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia has opened as a 17.5 point favorite against the Cougars next Saturday night and the over/under is 55.5.
Big Chance for improvement
There is a lot at stake for the Cavaliers this weekend.
The Cavaliers are 4-0 at Scott Stadium this season, their most home wins since 2021. The last time UVA won five games at home in a single season was 2020.
A win would make Virginia bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021, when UVA was invited to play in the Fenway Bowl against SMU. The game was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. The last bowl game UVA participated in was the 2019 Orange Bowl against Florida. Under head coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers are 4-0 coming off the bye week, with their most recent win coming last season over then-No. 23 Pitt on the road last season. UVA’s second bye week of the 2025 season will come prior to the regular-season finale against Virginia Tech (Nov 29).
The Cavaliers have posted 30 or more points in each of their first six games of the season, which included a 30-27 overtime road win at Louisville (Oct. 4). It is only the second time (1947 & 2025) in the history of the 136 years of Virginia football that UVA has scored 30 or more in its first six games.
Virginia is ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, up one spot despite being dormant last week.
It’s the highest ranking by a UVA team since the 2019 season. The Cavaliers haven’t won a game while ranked 18th or higher since Nov. 20, 2007, at Georgia Tech (30-10) as the nation’s No. 16 team.
At 5-1, Virginia is off to its best start since winning five of its first six games in 2017. Virginia is looking to win six of its first seven games for the first time since 2007. The Cavaliers went on to play in the Gator Bowl and finished 9-4 that season.