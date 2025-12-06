BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks $1,500 Offer for UFC 323 Dvalishvili vs Yan
UFC 323 on Saturday, Dec. 6 features bantamweight champion Merab "The Machine" Dvalishvili defending his title against former champion Petr Yan in what promises to be an explosive rematch. New users can capitalize on this championship bout by using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to unlock up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This promotion allows bettors to dive into the action with confidence, whether backing Dvalishvili's relentless wrestling or Yan's technical striking, while exploring various sportsbook promos available for the event.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for UFC 323
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with exceptional value for UFC 323 betting. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, users can place their first real money wager on any UFC 323 market, including the main event between Dvalishvili and Yan. If the initial bet loses, BetMGM returns the full stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, giving bettors a second chance to capitalize on the championship action.
The bonus bet structure varies based on wager size. For bets over $50, BetMGM awards five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake. For example, a $1,000 losing bet on Dvalishvili to win by decision would result in five $200 bonus bets. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Available for any UFC 323 betting market or other sports.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
Consider a scenario where you wager $500 on Yan to upset Dvalishvili at plus odds. If Yan wins, you keep your cash winnings plus the original stake. If Dvalishvili's superior wrestling leads to another dominant decision victory, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to use on future UFC markets or other sports.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM first-bet protection for Dvalishvili vs Yan
Claiming this welcome offer requires just a few simple steps before UFC 323 begins on Saturday, Dec. 6. The registration process takes minutes and positions new users to bet on whether Dvalishvili's takedown dominance will continue or if Yan can adjust his game plan for a title-winning performance.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading identification documents.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using preferred payment methods like PayPal, Apple Pay, or debit cards.
- Place your first real money wager on UFC 323 or any available sports market.
- If the bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately or continue betting.
- If the bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to use on future wagering opportunities.
New users can explore comprehensive sportsbook features and betting options by reading our detailed BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions enhance UFC 323 betting experience
BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can access daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific bonuses through the sportsbook's dedicated promotions section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular UFC betting markets like method of victory or round totals, providing additional value for championship events like Dvalishvili vs Yan.
Active bettors should regularly check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover the latest bonus opportunities and enhanced odds available for UFC 323 and other major sporting events.
