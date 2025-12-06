SI

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan

Jeff Watters

No DraftKings promo code needed for UFC 323 Dvalishvili vs Yan. Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win.
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win for UFC 323 on Saturday, Dec. 6. Merab Dvalishvili puts his bantamweight title on the line against former champion Petr Yan in what promises to be an explosive rematch. New users can take advantage of excellent sportsbook promos while betting on this highly anticipated championship fight.

DraftKings promo code offer details for UFC 323 betting

This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry to activate the welcome bonus. New customers simply need to make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any UFC 323 market. If your wager wins, DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, plus you keep your original winnings.

The key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
  • Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial $5 wager wins.
  • Eight $25 bonus bets are issued instantly or within 72 hours.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on Dvalishvili to win by decision at +150 odds and he wins, you would receive $7.50 in winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If Yan pulls off the upset victory

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for UFC 323

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to get started:

  1. Register for a new DraftKings account by tapping the link in this article.
  2. Complete identity verification and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any UFC 323 market.
  4. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Remember that no promo code for DraftKings is needed to activate this welcome offer. For more detailed information about betting options and platform features, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities beyond this new-user bonus. Regular users can find ongoing promotions, profit boosts, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change frequently, so checking regularly ensures you don't miss out on additional betting value for UFC events and other major sporting competitions.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors

Already have a DraftKings Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
JEFF WATTERS

An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.

