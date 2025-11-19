How Will the Hiring of James Franklin at Virginia Tech Impact UVA Next Season?
The Virginia Cavaliers are now on a bye week, but that doesn't mean that they're not working. The end of the 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and UVA is gearing up for its final regular-season contest against Virginia Tech on Nov. 29.
The Cavaliers, now ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, own an overall record of 9-2 and are 6-1 in conference play. Their recent upset over Duke allowed them to get back on track after suffering a surprising loss to Wake Forest during week eleven.
With the season coming to a close, programs across the nation are looking ahead to 2026 and identifying areas where improvements are needed. For some schools, that simply involves touching up a roster or building more experience on the field, but for others, that means enhancing the coaching staff. Virginia Tech went with the latter and hired a new head coach. How will this impact the Cavaliers down the road?
What Does Franklin's Hiring Mean for UVA?
The Hokies are going through some drastic changes with the recent hiring of former Penn State head coach James Franklin, who will now serve as Virginia Tech's head coach next year. Franklin is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to college football, and he's already working toward bolstering the Hokies' roster for 2026, which could put the Cavaliers in jeopardy next year when they play Virginia Tech. Right now, the Hokies appear to be no match for UVA, particularly now that the Cavaliers have proven themselves throughout this campaign.
“I’m honored and humbled to join the Hokie family,” said Franklin, per Virginia Tech Athletics. "My vision is simple: to restore unmatched excellence, to build something that lasts, and to serve this University, the Commonwealth of Virginia and our amazing fan base with honor, integrity, and passion. I look forward to getting to work with our players, our staff, and the entire Virginia Tech community.”
Virginia Tech has had an incredibly disappointing season, as they're riding a 3-7 overall record and are sitting at 2-4 in the ACC. With Franklin at the helm, UVA is likely to have even more competition in the conference. Until then, Philip Montgomery will continue serving as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. One thing is certain: with Franklin taking over next year, Virginia Tech could see a shocking turnaround, ultimately shaking up the ACC.