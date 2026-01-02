Virginia Cavaliers Lose Another Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal

The first day of the college football transfer portal has been full of movement. Speculations have been flooding in as to where players in the portal may end up, and which players could still enter. So far, the Virginia Cavaliers have been busy with numerous players announcing that they're entering the portal, including Maddox Marcellus, Grady Brosterhous, Hunter Osborne and Kameron Courtney — several key players in Tony Elliott's lineup.

The flurry of moves continues, and Virginia's latest star to enter the portal is Trell Harris. Losing him will be yet another disappointing loss to the Cavaliers, but not all hope is lost for the program. Elliott now has the chance to bring on another skilled receiver.

Harris Joins Several UVA Wide Receivers in Portal

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Harris is now among multiple wide receivers from Virginia in the transfer portal, although he is the latest to announce the move. Earlier today, sophomore Kameron Courtney released a heartfelt statement to announce that he'd be entering, and before him, Suderian Harrison and Andre Greene Jr. shared their news. This leaves Elliott's wide receiver department in a bit of a predicament, requiring him to fill several roles.

During his 2025 campaign, Harris recorded 59 receptions for 847 yards, averaging 14.4 per yard with a total of five touchdowns. On two separate occasions this past season, he was named ACC Receiver of the Week to recognize his contributions on the field. Additionally, he earned Third Team All-ACC, and in his conference, he comes in at No. 7 for receiving yards.

BREAKING: Virginia WR Trell Harris is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’0 200 WR totaled 59 receptions for 847 yards and 5 TDs this year



The All-ACC WR will have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/OQ0oDl5k8n — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

Prior to Virginia, Harris played for Kent State University in 2022 and 2023. However, his best performance was in 2025 with UVA. Losing him is a dreadful loss for Elliott and his program, and replacing him will be incredibly difficult. As noted by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris will only have one more year of eligibility left. During a November press conference, Elliott noted:

"Huge, and where you're seeing him grow is in that area after the catch. Man, he's making those catches over the middle with confidence, and then able to put his foot in the ground and then use his natural ability, and then he runs tough, and then you can move him around in different spots to be able to try and get the ball to him. So, just super happy for him because I know how frustrating and hard it was last year to miss time, and then to come back and really had to work, had a little bit of a setback with the knee, you know, over the summer, and then, he’s been really leading that unit..."

Today is only day one of the transfer portal, and there's already been a substantial amount of movement in Virginia and beyond.

`More Virginia Football News:

•Virginia Wide Receiver Announces Entrance Into Transfer Portal

•Virginia Football Reportedly in the Mix for Top Transfer Portal Quarterback

•Virginia Cavaliers Quarterback Heads to the Transfer Portal

•Virginia Cavaliers Lose Key Defensive Lineman to Transfer Portal