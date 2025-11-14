Initial Availability Report for Virginia vs Duke: What is Chandler Morris Status?
The Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 5-1) have been working on building back momentum after suffering a frustrating 16-9 loss to Wake Forest last week. Although the regular season is wrapping up soon, the work is not done.
For their week twelve matchup, the Cavaliers will be pinned against Duke (5-4, 4-1). Simply put, the odds are not going in Virginia's favor; they're currently listed as a 4.5-point underdog with the over/under set at 58.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Virginia enters the matchup with a 41-34 all-time record over Duke, and they're looking to add another win.
Over the course of their 2025 campaign, the Cavaliers have continuously found themselves caught up in overtime thrillers, tight scores and nail-biting plays each week. As they prepare for their upcoming contest against the Blue Devils, fans are hoping that they will be able to pull away early and maintain a steady lead. However, this will be incredibly difficult considering who is expected to be out this week.
Injuries Continue to Plague UVA
The most pressing news to come from the availability report is that UVA's starting quarterback Chandler Morris is listed as questionable. After having to exit his week eleven matchup early, it wasn't clear if he would be able to return this weekend. In his place, sophomore Daniel Kaelin stepped up for a shot on the field, and it looks like he could potentially have another opportunity to showcase his developing skills.
"... so he [Daniel Kaelin] did what he needed to do to get us in those positions, right, considering the circumstances. Now we all have to do better to support him. And even if that's Chandler (Morris) in there, we all have to do better to support them and see, we cannot make it where it comes down to that situation at the end of the game. But nonetheless, he jumped in there, battled back, and thought he made some good throws. I thought he got the ball to the guys he was supposed to get the ball to, to convert some," Tony Elliott explained during his latest press conference, in reference to Kaelin's performance last week.
Offensive lineman Ben York is also listed as questionable, while Drake Metcalf, Jahmeer Carter and Keke Adams are considered probable. Without the ability to confidently say that UVA's star players will be on the field, it's difficult to see a world in which Virginia would completely dominate the matchup, but that doesn't mean that they can't pull off a close victory.
