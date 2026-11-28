For the first time since 1998, Virginia clobbered Virginia Tech 37-13 and won back-to-back games against the Hokies. It was an all-out beatdown, even though the Cavaliers often settled for several field goals and didn't find much in the passing game.

Leading up to kickoff, chants of "Let's Go! Ho-kies!" rang throughout Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. — but Hokies fans omitted the destination of where their Hokies were going. The answer, was to the exits. Early. Very early. By the heart of the fourth quarter, the stadium probably had more empty seats than occupied seats. Many of the occupied ones were by Virginia fans.

Here are instant takeaways live from Lane Stadium:

Virginia is the better program right now

The Cavaliers won the battle of up-and-down teams with six wins entering Saturday. And given the lopsided nature of this match, Virginia as a team, and as a program, emerged as a big winner. Perhaps this result impacts in-state recruiting moving forward. This was a ringing endorsement of the Cavaliers' program.

Official verdict: Cavaliers defense is elite

Virginia gave up 51 points to Wake Forest, plus 38 each to SMU and Florida State. But at this point in the season, it feels like the Cavaliers aren't defined by those stinkers. They are defined by games with multiple defensive touchdowns, like tonight's contest.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Coach Tony Elliott's now has a chance to finish the season with eight wins (if they win their bowl game). That would be 19 wins over two seasons — the most in program history.

The offensive line was incredible

In many heartbreakers Virginia has suffered at Lane Stadium, putrid offensive line play has been a key reason for defeat. That wasn't true today. Ever since Ben York came into the starting lineup, this line has been stellar — and that has continued for a few games now. The Cavaliers were mowing defenders in the run game, and keeping their quarterback upright.

The Hokies couldn't do the same, which is why their offense couldn't get into high gear.

Matthew Fobbs White and Donavon Platt career-best performances

Fobbs-White made what may have been the best play of Virginia's season. He crushed the Hokies left tackle and threw him into their quarterback, who was sacked and fumbled the ball. Fisher Camac returned the fumble for a 26-yard touchdown. That play changed the game.

It wasn't flashy, but Platt quietly made some of the most important plays in this game. He got a hand on several throws from Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, and was sturdy in pass coverage.