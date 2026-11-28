Virginia has trudged through a long and winding road to get to 6-5. Today, it will take a definitive step forwards or backwards — testing its mettle at Virginia Tech down in Blacksburg, Va.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Pregame

Virginia is donning a classic — blue helmets, white jerseys and blue pants.