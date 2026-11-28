Today at 3:30 on The CW, Virginia and Virginia Tech battle for possession of an extra-coveted Commonwealth Cup.

The shiny silver trophy has long been eluded Charlottesville, that is, until now. Virginia won the Cup last year and has a chance to do so again. Maybe the Cavaliers keep it. There's a real chance of that, and other bold predictions, coming true.

Virginia wins in Blacksburg for the first time this century

This is the big take. And while it seems insane given that the Cavaliers haven't won in Blacksburg, Va., since 1998, there are several reasons why that can change in 2026.

Virginia Tech is not a good football team (although there are arguments to be made that Virginia isn't either). The Hokies do not have a single double-digit win against a Power Four team this season. The Cavaliers have three.

Also of note, Virginia Tech started the season 4-0 against a medicore lineup of opponents, and has gone 2-5 since. Here is a look at how these rivals have performed against shared opponents:

Cal: UVA won (36-7, home), Virginia Tech lost (25-20, road)

SMU: UVA lost (23-13, road), Virginia Tech lost (51-28, road)

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Realistically, the only clear matchup advantage the Hokies have is that it is a home game for them (which counts for a lot) and that Virginia's Beau Pribula has been inconsistent along with most of his offense. When both teams are at their best, the Cavaliers have been the vastly superior product. Additionally, Virginia Tech has a much lower floor. Virginia was blown out by CFP-bound Wake Forest, while the Hokies were decked by lowly Stanford.

Beau Pribula throws for 280 yards and four touchdowns

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings hit his stride last weekend against North Carolina. He helped Pribula feel very comfortable, as he dissected the Tar Heels through wheel routes, go routes and a thriving mix of other principles that made Virginia suceed last year. If Pribula can build off that momentum, and if Kitchings dials up a great game, then Pribula has a great chance to beat his old head coach.

Virginia Tech's linebackers do not have the agility to keep up with Jekail Middlebrook and Xavier Brown when those running backs become receiving threats. Overall, the Hokies are still searching for a defensive leader outside of its elite defensive line. They do not have a Kam Robinson or Brandyn Hillman to disrupt Pribula.

This is Virginia's signature win of the season

In 2023, the Cavaliers won at No. 10 North Carolina. In 2024, Virginia won at No. 18 Pitt. Last year, even though it wasn't on the road, the Cavaliers beat No. 8 Florida State. Coach Tony Elliott's team has earned a signature win three years in a row. They are clearly missing one right now.

Today might just be that one big win of the season. The Hokies aren't ranked, but winning at Lane Stadium has been an impossible task for this program. This certainly counts as a big win. Elliott himself dubbed this the "State Championship Game." He has a chance to build a 2-0 streak.