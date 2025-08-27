Jelani Woods Claimed On Waivers by the New York Jets
Only a day after the Colts cut tight end Jelani Woods on Tuesday, the former Virginia star has a new home with the New York Jets. Woods, who enters his fourth year in the NFL, moves to New York looking to make a comeback in the NFL after missing the last two seasons due to various injuries. Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news.
Woods began his NFL career in Indianapolis after being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. From the gate, Woods showed promise, hauling in 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season, setting himself up for a promising professional career. In an unfortunate set of events, Woods was then battered with injuries as he missed the 2023 season with a hamstring injury before missing 2024 with turf toe.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts drafted Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who joined a tight end room composed of Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree, and Woods, which created a crowded position group and a situation that would see at least one of them exit Indy. In response, Woods showed his capability as a reliable pass catcher this summer, recording seven catches for 75 yards and flashing as a physical and intimidating blocking tight end.
After being cut on Tuesday, Woods was immediately signed by the New York Jets, who feel the 6'7 253 253-pound tight end could be an asset for their tight end room that needs depth. Woods joins a Jets tight end room led by second-round pick Mason Taylor from LSU, Jeremy Ruckert, and Stone Smartt. Of the group, it isn't ridiculous to see Woods climb this depth chart and see himself as at least the backup tight end headed into the Jets season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"A huge tight end that's going to help us as a blocker and as a receiver," said Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn on Jelani Woods in his press conference on Wednesday.
Could he stick with the Jets?
The Jets will feature a primarily run-first offense this season with quarterback Justin Fields and running backs Braelon Allen and Breece Hall, so expect Woods to play a primary role in run blocking. From a receiving perspective, with the Jets having limited depth at wide receiver past Garret Wilson, expect the tight end room led by Woods and Taylor to step up in New York's passing attack.
In his one season at Virginia, Woods earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2021, where he had 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns, with the touchdown mark being the second most in Virginia history in a single season, only behind Super Bowl-winning tight end Heath Miller. Against Illinois, Woods posted a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown, with the yards mark being the most by a UVA tight end since 2005.
Before Virginia, Woods spent his first four years at Oklahoma State, where he logged 31 catches, 361 yards, and four touchdowns.
The New York Jets will kick off their 2025 NFL campaign on Saturday, September 7th, against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 pm.