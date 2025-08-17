Jonas Sanker Gets Crucial INT For The New Orleans Saints In Their Second Preseason Game
What a day it is for former Virginia players in the NFL. Today, former UVA safety Jonas Sanker helped prevent the Jacksonville Jaguars from getting a win over New Orleans. In the closing minutes of today's preseason game, Sanker picked off the Jaguars QB and the game ended in a 17-17 tie. It was one of the highlights of the preseason for the Saints.
Sanker also finished with five tackles in the game.
Cavaliers Greats
Sanker is the first UVA safety to be drafted since 2019, when Juan Thornhill was chosen in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sanker is a two-time First Team All-ACC selection at safety, and in 2024 was also an All-America honorable mention according to Phil Steele. For his career, Sanker appeared in 43 games, starting in 33, and totaled 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 17 pass breakups.
Last season, Sanker led the team in total tackles (98), solo tackles (65), tackles for loss (8.5) and fumble recoveries (2). His average of 5.4 solo tackles per game led the ACC and was good for seventh among all FBS players in 2024. He is the only player in UVA history to be named ACC Defensive Back of the Week four times in a single season. Sanker was instrumental in the Cavaliers’ 24-19 win at No. 23 Pittsburgh (Nov. 9), when he recorded a TFL on third down, blocked the ensuing field goal attempt and recorded an interception on the Panthers’ very next drive. Sanker also scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard fumble return and added six tackles in UVA’s 24-14 home win over Boston College (Oct. 5).
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Sanker was voted one of five team captains by his teammates.
Sanker is the fifth Cavalier ever to be selected by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL draft joining DB George Stetter (1967), WR Kent Merritt (1974), OT Jim Dombrowski (1986), RB Barry Word (1986).
Perkins is getting another shot
Bryce Perkins is going to get another shot in the NFL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Cavaliers quarterback is going to be signing with the Carolina Panthers. Recently, Panthers QB Andy Dalton suffered an elbow injury, and now they are signing Perkins to provide some depth behind former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
Perkins set the UVA single-season passing record with 3,538 yards in 2019, and in just two seasons, he set the UVA career record for total offense ith 7,910 yards. In 2019 he broke his own single-season record for total offense with 4,307 yards and left UVA tied with Matt Schaub for No. 2 all-time with 17 quarterback wins. Perkins is No. 3 all-time with 47 career passing touchdowns and is No. 1 all-time in UVA quarterback career rushing with 1,692 yards. Not only that, but he is No. 2 all-time at UVA with 16 career games of 200+ passing and No. 3 all-time at UVA with five career games of 300+ passing yards.