Key Takeaways From Virginia's History Clinching Win Over Missouri In The Gator Bowl

Virginia picked up a defensive win over Missouri on Saturday night and played at a high level. They got a plethora of contributions and players who were motivated to do something that has never been done before in program history. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the game for the Cavaliers.

1. Virginia makes history

The Cavaliers have done it and have their most wins in program history. Virginia clinched an 11-win season after a 13-7 victory over Missouri in the Tayslayer Gator Bowl. It was a defensive game and a hard-fought win, but consistently, Virginia made the plays necessary to emerge victorious. They controlled the game on offense by running the ball and taking advantage of opportunities in the passing game. After the first possession of the game, the defense was stout and didn’t allow Missouri to get going. It is unfortunate that Virginia didn’t get to the postseason, but they did win their most game in Virginia history. Pretty cool for a team that didn’t have a winning record in the past three seasons.

2. RB Harrison Waylee takes over

No J’mari Taylor, no problem for the Cavaliers as they leaned on their veteran running back Harrison Waylee. He scored the first touchdown of the game from two yards out on a direct snap, carrying defenders into the end zone. The numbers aren’t gaudy, but he gave the Cavaliers hard running all night and was tough to bring down. Waylee finished with 68 yards on 20 carries and the aforementioned touchdown.

3. WR Eli Wood 3rd Down Merchant

He converted a 3rd and 12, a 3rd and 6, and a 3rd and 11. On those key downs when the Cavaliers needed to move the sticks, they were able to rely on Wood. He finished with four catches for 71 yards and averaged nearly 18 yards per catch. Wood had 36 yards after catch against Missouri. He even downed a ball at the one-yard line on a 4th and 8 to pin Missouri. Whatever Virginia needed, Wood delivered in a major way and was a reliable player on critical downs and distances.

4. Chandler Morris delivers a steady performance

He was a perfect 10-10 for 120 yards on third downs in the game for the Hoos. He also converted seven of his throws into first downs. Morris went 25-38 for 198 yards. The numbers don’t make you get out of your seat, but he came up big when the team needed him to. He was consistent on third downs, and when the Hoos had to go on fourth down and convert, Morris also found the receiver and moved the sticks. The senior quarterback was efficient and took what the defense gave him. He didn’t turn over the football and continued to elevate his game in key plays. Virginia is trying to get back Morris for one more season, and you can see why with how he played.

4. Virginia can play with anybody

A lot of times, you hear about he physicality with the SEC and how a lot of teams can’t match their brand of football. We saw on Saturday that the ACC can still match up with the conference without any issues. The one drive that tells it all is there, a 19-play 75-yard drive that took 10:07. Virginia turned it into a Harrison Waylee two-yard touchdown. It was their longest drive of the season for the Cavaliers. You continued to deliver cuts on each play and took what the defense gave you, especially on that drive. Virginia showed they can be a physical team and wear you out. The Cavlaiers held the ball for 38:34 in the game and dominated time of possession. Virginia has a good all-around team that can compete with just about anybody. They have to sure up some things, but as they showed tonight, their defense can stop and slow down whomever they play.

5. The Hoos have a special defense

I know it wasn’t QB Beau Pribula at quarterback for the Tigers, but they still had Ahmad Hardy in the backfield and is he one of the best backs in college football? After a productive drive from Missouri, where they scored in seven plays for a touchdown, Virginia shut down the Tigers on the ground and through the air. Matt Zollers, who filled in for Pribula at quarterback, had just 101 yards passing in the game against Virginia. Prior to the final drive of the game, Zoller had just 45 yards passing in the game. Missouri went 3-12 on third down and averaged a measly 4.7 yards per play. Virginia got a critical stop in the final two minutes of the game, stopping Missouri quarterback Zoller short of the first down on 4th and 2 to take over. They did it again, one final time on defense, with Devin Neal saving the game with a critical pass breakup on 4th down in the end zone. What is even more mind-blowing is that Virginia held Missouri to just seven points and slowed down their explosive offense. If head coach Tony Elliot can get this play from his defense in 2026, they should be in a position to win the conference.

