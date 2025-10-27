Latest Bowl Projections for Virginia After Tight Win Over North Carolina
It's safe to say that there are few people in the nation who expected Virginia to hold the record that they do. They own a comfortable overall record of 7-1, but even more impressive is their clean 4-0 mark in conference play. They have truly become a serious threat in the ACC — taking down UVA at this point is no easy feat. They play hard from start to finish and will stop at nothing to clinch a victory.
Now that they've secured another win under their belt after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 17-16 during week nine, let's take a look at the upcoming bowl possibilities for Virginia this season:
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Virginia vs. LSU)
ESPN writer Mark Schlabach is projecting that Virginia will face LSU in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl this year. LSU is currently 11th in the SEC and holds a 5-3 record overall while running 2-3 in conference play.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Pop-Tarts Bowl (Virginia vs. Houston)
Another ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura projected that Virginia will be playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl this year against Houston. Similarly to UVA, Houston owns an imposing 7-1 overall record, but has a 4-1 mark in conference play.
CBS Sports: Holiday Bowl (Virginia vs. Utah)
CBS Sports is expecting Virginia to compete in the Holiday Bowl against Utah. The Utes have been having some massive blowouts this year. In August, they defeated UCLA with a whopping score of 43-10, then took down Cal Poly 63-9 one week later, followed by another blowout, this time against Wyoming with a score of 31-6. Later in the season, they defeated West Virginia 48-14, Arizona State 42-10, and most recently Colorado 53-7. When Utah wins, they win by a large margin. If this bowl projection is correct, this could be an interesting matchup.
Our Projection
Virginia is undeniably experiencing one of their best seasons in history. Between their rising AP Top 25 ranking, their consistent ability to play tough football and their incredible hot streak, the Cavaliers are likely to play in a high-profile bowl this year. The Pop-Tarts Bowl is a likely spot for UVA, but there's still plenty of time for things to turn around.
“They want to go and compete to see if they can play for the biggest bowl possible. And so far, they’ve found a way," said head coach Tony Elliott during his week eight press conference.
"Finding a way to win" has been Elliott's motto throughout this season. It's reasonable to say that the Cavaliers have been a major shock factor this year. They've won games they weren't expected to win, they've overcome challenges that many programs would have trouble overcoming, and they've maintained humility and focus throughout it all. That is a winning team — this could very well be UVA's year.
With UVA being 7-1 and undefeated in ACC play, a spot in the college football playoff is not out of the question yet. There is still plenty of work to be done, but all of UVA's goals are in front of them if they can continue to win.