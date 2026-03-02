Three Keys to a Strong Regular Season Finish for Virginia Basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers have their heads hung low after dropping their latest matchup 77-51 against the Duke Blue Devils. The Hoos were riding a nine-game winning streak and had hoped to extend it to 10 games, but their efforts were deemed unsuccessful.

Finishing with 51 points was a season low for the Cavaliers, and having struggled on both sides of the ball, this was not a positive reflection of the performance we know them to be capable of.

Virginia is now 25-4 overall and 13-3 in conference play, but their regular season isn't over yet. With two matchups left on their schedule against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Tech Hokies, here are three keys to victory if UVA wants to finish strong.

Leading Scorers Must Bounce Back

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White and Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Last time out, Thijs De Ridder was the only Cavalier to score in the double digits. Finishing with 16 points as the program's high, the Hoos are capable of being much more productive at the basket. Malik Thomas and Sam Lewis, who trail De Ridder in average points, failed to sink a single field goal.

As expected, the Blue Devils pressured Virginia more than the Cavaliers are used to. But they dropped the ball this weekend—UVA's leading scorers must bounce back before their next matchup if they want to get back to their winning ways.

Minimize Foul Trouble

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer and Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Fouling can't be eliminated, particularly when the Hoos are on the court. But on Saturday, the Cavaliers brought this to the next level. De Ridder found himself in foul trouble during the first half, ultimately having to find a spot on the bench for a brief period.

"... he [Cameron Boozer] made some really good plays, getting to the rim and getting fouled," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference. "Our discipline was not there overall in terms of fouling him and getting him to the line. I thought their guards did a great job of applying pressure to our guards without getting beaten off the bounce regularly. They did a great job of just keeping us in front of them. And when we did get in there, there was help. And you have to make shots when you get in that situation.

Win the Rebound Battle

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso and Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Virginia lost the rebound battle to Duke, but the Cavaliers have been improving in this department throughout the season. De Ridder leads UVA with 6.2 rebounds per game, while Johann Grünloh follows with 5.4 and Ugonna Onyenso with 4.8 per game. The Cavaliers heavily rely on this trio when it comes to rebounding, but Onyenso, specifically, has a way of securing the ball without getting into too much foul trouble.

UVA's next matchup is scheduled for March 3 at 7 p.m. ET against Wake Forest. Their regular season finale will take place on March 7 at 12 p.m. ET against Virginia Tech—both games are at home for the Hoos.