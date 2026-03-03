How to Watch Virginia vs Charlotte: Game Preview, Starting Pitchers, and Start Time

After a weekend sweep of VCU, the 10-1 Virginia Cavaliers head out on the road to take on Charlotte in a midweek two game series.

Entering the midweek contests, Virginia is averaging 12.4 runs per game, which ranks fourth in the country behind ACC foes Georgia Tech, Miami and NC State. The high-octane offense has been supercharged by 24 home runs this season, which are the sixth most in the nation.

Here are the pitching matchups for the series and how you can watch:

Watch: ESPN+ (Tuesday) | Kannapolis Cannon Ballers YouTube (Wednesday)

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday – 6 PM – Hayes Stadium

Virginia: RHP Michael Yeager (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 5.1 IP, 6 BB, 6 SO)

Charlotte: LHP Chayse Oxborrow (0-0, 10.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0 BB, 6 SO)

Wednesday – 6 PM – Atrium Health Ballpark

Virginia: RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 5 BB, 8 SO)

Charlotte: RHP Wesley Jones (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 8.1 IP, 1 BB, 10 SO)

Hot start for the offense

After a historic start to the 2026 campaign, Virginia ranks top 30 nationally in multiple categories including walks (87/6th), home runs (24/6th), home runs per game (2.18/5th), on-base percentage (.451/19th), runs (133/7th), scoring (14.5/2nd), slugging percentage (.553/20th), strikeouts per nine (11.3/27th) and Hits Allowed Per Nine (7.00/27th).

On the third weekend of the season, Virginia swept the VCU Rams in a three-game series that saw the first two games played at Disharoon Park with the finale at The Diamond in Richmond.

UVA took the series opener by a score of 5-3 and was powered by a career-high eight-strikeout performance by Henry Zatkowski and a leadoff home run from Eric Becker. Saturday’s game two saw UVA win its first walk of the season as the Cavaliers won 7-6 in 11 innings. AJ Gracia homered while Eric Becker was in the middle of the game-tying play in the ninth and the walk-off in the 11th.

Sunday’s series finale included eight innings of one-run ball from the freshman trio of John Paone, Noah Yoder and Jayden Stroman. Gracia, Sam Harris and Zach Jackson all homered to secure the sweep.

Can UVA continue their hot start and earn their 11th and 12th wins of the season? They have won a number of close games lately and need to play with more consistency, especilly behind the plate, but the Cavaliers have started the Chris Pollard era well and look to continue that before ACC play starts.