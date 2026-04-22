List Of All The First Round Picks In Virginia Cavaliers History

The draft is just a day away, and a number of Virginia players will be selected in the NFL draft. Believe it or not, Virginia has quite a few first-round picks in its history and a number of players who have dominated in the NFL. Let’s take a closer look at the first-round picks in Virginia history.

First Round Picks In Virginia History

1942- Bill Dudley (Pittsburgh Steelers) Pick 1

1951- Gene Schroeder (Chicago Bears) Pick 12

1976- Tom Glassic (Denver Broncos) Pick 15

1986- Jim Dombrowksi (New Orleans Saints) Pick 6

1989- Jeff Lageman (New York Jets) Pick 14

1991- Herman Moore (Detroit Lions) Pick 10

1992- Ray Roberts (Seattle Seahawks) Pick 10

1997- James Farrior (New York Jets) Pick 8

1997- Jon Harris (Philadelphia Eagles) Pick 25

1999- Patrick Kearney (Atlanta Falcons) Pick 30

2000- Thomas Jones (Arizona Cardinals) Pick 7

2005- Heath Miller (Pittsburgh Steelers) Pick 30

2006- D’Brickashaw Ferguson (New York Jets) Pick 4

2008- Chris Long (St.Louis Rams) Pick 2

2008- Branden Albert (Kansas City Chiefs) Pick 15

2009- Eugene Monroe (Jacksonville Jaguars) Pick 8

Virginia has been a really good program in its history of producing NFL talent and guys who go on to have productive careers. Even names that aren’t on this list were highly productive in Tiki and Ronde Barber, Sonny Randle, and Henry Jordan. The Cavaliers don’t get enough credit for the job they do with the development of talent. Here is more on one of the best linebackers in franchise history in James Farrior.

“Farrior amassed 381 career tackles with the Virginia Cavaliers and made two second-team All-ACC selections. He would be drafted by the New York Jets in the 1997 draft, eighth overall. Farrior spent 15 years in the NFL and was named to two Pro Bowls and a first-team AP All-Pro selection. Farrior nearly had 1,000 tackles in his career and was a staple for the Steelers defense for a long time. He finished his career with 983 tackles, 72 passes defensed, 35.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and 11 interceptions. His best season came in 2004, when he finished with 95 tackles, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Farrior finished in second place in the Defensive Player of the Year voting to ED Reed. He was one of the best players to come through the Virginia program.”

It is unlikely we will see a first-round pick on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see players carve out productive careers in the NFL.