Who Are The Best Virginia Football Players In NFL History?

The NFL draft is just mere days away. It is time to take a look at some of the best players to ever wear a Virginia Cavaliers uniform who made quite a name for themselves in the NFL. Let’s take a closer look.

1. DB Ronde Barber

Ronde Barber was one of the best defensive backs in the NFL during his time with the Buccaneers, playing 16 seasons, winning a Super Bowl, and becoming a five time pro bowler.

2. DL Henry Jordan

Jordan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995 and he played 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (1959-1969), winning five championships, including the first two Super Bowls ever played.

3. WR Herman Moore

Moore was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the Detroit Lions (1991-2001), leading the league in receptions twice and making the pro bowl four times.

4. RB Tiki Barber

The other Barber brother, Tiki was a running back for the New York Giants from 1997-2006 and was a three time Pro Bowl selection with the team and is considered one of the best running backs in franchise history.

5. WR Sonny Randle

A player who does not get talked about nearly enough when it comes to best players to ever play at UVA, Randle played with the Cardinals (1959-1966) and also short stints with the 49ers and Cowboys. He was a four time pro bowl selection and had two career 1,000 yard seasons.

6. Chris Long

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Houston Texans player J.J. Watt (right) presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year trophy to Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Long before Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The best player in Virginia history is Chris Long, who was selected No.2 overall by the St.Louis Rams. He was a first-team All-ACC, unanimous first-team All-American, and ACC Defensive Most Valuable player. Long enjoyed an 11-year NFL career playing for the Rams, Patriots, and Eagles. He won Super Bowls with the Patriots and the Eagles in the final seasons of his career. Long finished with 332 tackles, 70 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 11 passes defensed, and six fumble recoveries. Long was known as one of the best pass rushers in the league during his time and was a valued commodity in the NFL community.

7. De’Brickshaw Ferguson

Ferguson was another accomplished player coming out of Virginia, winning all-conference honors and was a first-team All-American. Ferguson started 49 games for the Cavaliers, which was the second-most all-time in ACC history back in 2006. He would be drafted fourth overall by the New York Jets. Ferguson enjoyed a 10-year stint in the league and was named to the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons, dating from 2009-2011. An even more incredible stat is that he started in all 16 games in his NFL career each season and was one of the most durable offensive linemen during that span. He went to two AFC championship games and played in seven playoff games in his career.

8. James Farrior

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Farrior enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Farrior amassed 381 career tackles with the Virginia Cavaliers and made two second-team All-ACC selections. He would be drafted by the New York Jets in the 1997 draft, eighth overall. Farrior spent 15 years in the NFL and was named to two Pro Bowls and a first-team AP All-Pro selection. Farrior nearly had 1,000 tackles in his career and was a staple for the Steelers defense for a long time. He finished his career with 983 tackles, 72 passes defensed, 35.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and 11 interceptions. His best season came in 2004, where he finished with 95 tackles, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Farrior finished in second place in the Defensive Player of the Year voting to ED Reed. He was one of the best players to come through the Virginia program.

Honorable mentions: QB Matt Schaub, DE Patrick Kerney, Heath Miller, and Ahamd Brooks.