Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia at No. 24 SMU

ACC teams have played nine conference games at Gerald J. Ford Stadium since SMU joined the league in 2024. They’ve lost all nine.

Virginia will be the tenth ACC team to try for a win at Ford Stadium, but they have a long list of injuries. Cornerback Omillio Agard is out for the season with a torn ACL. Safety Brandyn Hillman and Corey Costner, who started at SPUR last week, were listed as doubtful on Wednesday. Rico Flores Jr. is out, and slot receiver Kam Courtney, who leads the team in catches, was ruled out on Thursday.

Tony Elliott addressed the injury situation on Tuesday, saying, “It’s that time of the year where, man, you knock on wood, you pray you don’t get to this point, but it’s a gladiator sport where you’re going to have some collateral damage on the body.”

The Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) are underdogs for the first time this season. SMU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) comes off a bye week, leads the conference in passing offense with multiple 400+ yard passing games, and hasn't lost to an ACC team at home. UVA has lost both of its road games by double digits.

The question is whether Virginia’s offense, missing two top receivers, can stay on the field long enough to keep Kevin Jennings off it.

Why this game could really matter

Both teams are among the nine ACC programs with one conference loss. Miami, at 3-0, is the only team without one. Lose Saturday and the Hoos are sitting at 2-2 in a crowded race, with Duke coming to Scott Stadium next Friday and a trip to No. 21 Wake Forest after that.

Then there is the road-game problem. Virginia lost 38-27 to West Virginia in Charlotte and 38-7 at Florida State, and it’s 4-0 at home. The Cavaliers are also 2-14 in their last 16 road games against AP Top 25 opponents as an unranked team. Both of those wins (at North Carolina in 2023 and at Pitt in 2024) came under Elliott.

The previous meeting with SMU was a 33-7 Mustangs win at Scott Stadium in 2024.

Starting WR Kam Courtney one of the latest additions to the injury report for UVA.



The slot receiver is listed as out along with RB Peyton Lewis, S Corey Costner and WR Rico Flores Jr.



S Brandyn Hillman still 'doubtful' as Tony Elliott said he would be a gametime decision. pic.twitter.com/bTePJm9k5h — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) October 16, 2026

The pass defense

On paper, this is the ACC’s best passing offense against its best pass defense. SMU throws for 341.0 yards per game, third in the country. Virginia allows 161.8 yards per game, the fewest in the league.

But I would be very careful with that second number.

The two teams that beat Virginia barely threw the ball. Florida State attempted 19 passes in its 38-7 win while running for 281 yards, 136 of them (and five touchdowns) from quarterback Ashton Daniels. West Virginia threw 17 times and ran for 247. Neither one needed to pass.

The Power Four team that put the ball in the air was Syracuse. The Orange went for 267 yards on 35 attempts last Saturday, and Umari Hatcher caught 14 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Hillman and Costner both started that game, and now both are doubtful.

That doesn’t mean the secondary has been bad. UVA leads the ACC in pass-efficiency defense, has seven interceptions, and has given up just four touchdown passes in six games. But the group that built those numbers won’t be the group on the field in Dallas. Agard started the first five games at corner, and Hillman has three of the team’s seven interceptions.

Justin Ross, who started in Agard’s place against Syracuse, is expected to stay there. Montino Williams is behind Hillman on the depth chart. Jacobie Henderson has been cleared after hurting his shoulder against Syracuse, though Elliott said Tuesday that Henderson and linebacker Maddox Marcellus won’t be at full strength.

Jennings, and the tight ends

Elliott called Jennings “kind of the ideal quarterback” at the college level, someone who can make throws from the pocket and is “deadly outside the pocket.”

He isn’t overselling his abilities. Jennings is completing 75 percent of his passes for 1,588 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games, and SMU averages 9.9 yards per pass attempt as a team. He’s the ACC’s active leader in career passing yards and is 23-8 as a starter.

The outside-the-pocket part is concerning for the Hoos. Daniels and West Virginia’s Michael Hawkins Jr. combined for 259 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in Virginia’s two losses. In both games, the other team’s quarterback did a lot of his damage with his legs.

Additionally, SMU’s tight ends have combined for eight touchdowns this season, the most of any program in the country, according to SMU. Randy Pittman Jr. has three, and Theo Melin Ohrstrom already has two games with multiple touchdown catches. This is absolutely not the matchup you want with your best safety listed as doubtful.

Yamir Knight (29 catches, 367 yards) and Jalen Cooper (19 for 290) lead SMU in receiving. Kendrick Raphael will give SMU a running game when it needs one. He ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns at Louisville.

When fellow @UVAFootball defensive tackle @JasonHammondJR went down with a season-ending injury, @Anthonybritton_'s responsibilities increased, and he's risen to the challenge. "He just continues to get better," @Coach_TElliott says of Britton.https://t.co/2S25E28YKW — Jeff White (@JeffWhiteUVa) October 16, 2026

When Virginia has the ball

SMU’s defense has allowed opponents to convert 18 of 70 third downs (25.7 percent). That’s the best mark in the ACC and fourth nationally. The Mustangs have 17 sacks in five games and 141 since 2023, more than any FBS team over that span.

Virginia converts 33 percent of its third downs and has allowed 20 sacks. Half of those came in one afternoon in Tallahassee, where the Cavaliers went 3 of 15 on third down and finished with 37 net rushing yards. They were 3-of-10 on third down against Syracuse.

So UVA has to avoid third-and-long, which means winning first and second down on the ground.

However, there is an opening here for the offense. Louisville ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns in SMU’s only loss, and Florida State ran for 199 against the Mustangs in the opener. Virginia’s backs have been good all year (Jekail Middlebrook averages 5.0 yards per carry, and Xay Davis, Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn are all at 5.0 or better). Middlebrook carried the comeback against Syracuse with 95 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Beau Pribula’s biggest job might just be keeping the ball. He’s thrown one interception all year, the offense has two turnovers in six games (tied for the fewest in the ACC), and Elliott’s teams are 11-6 when they don’t turn it over.

The receivers are a main concern in this game. Courtney leads the team with 18 catches, and Flores is averaging 39.5 receiving yards per game, the most on the roster. Between them, that’s 30 of Virginia’s 106 catches gone.

That puts more on Da’Shawn Martin, who has five touchdowns on 13 catches and has scored in each of the last three games. Josiah Abdullah is behind Courtney at slot on the depth chart, and Ty’Lyric Coleman and Isaiah Robinson are listed at Flores’ spot.

SMU’s turnovers have mostly been a road problem

SMU’s turnover issues have gotten plenty of attention this week. The Mustangs have nine giveaways in five games, including four at Florida State and three at Louisville. Missouri State turned two first-quarter turnovers into a 10-0 lead in Dallas.

But look at where most of them happened: seven turnovers in two road games and two in three home games. SMU didn’t give it away once against UC Davis or Boston College at Ford Stadium.

The Cavaliers can still take it away. They’re up six in turnover margin, the best average in the ACC, and they’ve scored 28 points off turnovers while giving up three. I still wouldn’t count on SMU handing over the ball three or four times at home, especially with Hillman likely out.

Daniel Sparks and Special Teams

Sparks averages 49.9 yards per punt, which is leading the ACC and ranking third nationally. He’s put 15 of his 28 punts inside the 20. He needs to have votes for team MVP.

Against most teams on UVA’s schedule, he is a true X-factor. SMU could be different. The Mustangs have 12 scoring drives in under two minutes this season and multiple scoring drives from deep field position, so pinning them deep doesn’t guarantee much.

If it comes down to a kick, UVA could have the advantage. SMU is 3-of-7 on field goals this season, and kicker Nick Reed was listed as questionable in Wednesday’s report.

Keys to a Virginia win

Win first downs. Second-and-3 keeps SMU’s pass rush honest. Third-and-9 without Courtney and Flores is exactly where this defense wants Virginia.

Keep Pribula upright. SMU averages 3.4 sacks per game. The Cavaliers already found out at Florida State what happens when the line loses those battles.

Force Jennings in the pocket and control scrambles. He’ll complete passes and Virginia can live with some of that, but it can’t let broken plays turn into the kind of 81-yard run Daniels had in Tallahassee or any of Hawkins' scrambles.

Handle the early start. This is UVA’s first noon kickoff since October 2025, after 12 straight games at 3:30 p.m. or later. Elliott said the staff is “challenging the guys to accelerate their clock without throwing themselves out of rhythm.” The Hoos have outscored opponents 66-14 in the first quarter, and they’ll need that kind of start Saturday.

How to watch

TV: The CW (Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda, Wes Bryant)

Time: Noon ET

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, SiriusXM 258

Odds

As of Friday, DraftKings lists SMU as a 9.5-point favorite with the total at 51.5. The line opened at 7.5 and had moved to 9.5 by Tuesday. Bill Connelly’s SP+ gives Virginia a 33 percent chance to win, and ESPN’s FPI had the Cavaliers a little lower at 31.4 percent earlier this week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Final Score Prediction

SMU 31, Virginia 20.

I can see how an upset happens. Virginia runs the ball, Sparks pins SMU deep a couple of times, the defense gets a takeaway, and the Hoos are still in it in the fourth quarter. They’ve been a good first-quarter team all season, so an early lead isn’t crazy.

I keep coming back to two things, though. SMU’s defense is built to get off the field after third down, and Virginia is going in without its leading receiver and Flores. On the other side, Jennings is about as tough a quarterback as there is to face with a secondary that could be missing three key starters this year.

I think Virginia hangs around into the third quarter. Middlebrook gets good yards, Martin finds the end zone again and it’s a one-score game for a while. Eventually, SMU’s passing game is just too much for the new secondary and the Cavaliers don’t have enough on third downs to keep pace.

SMU stays unbeaten against the ACC at home, and Virginia falls to 4-3 with Duke coming to town next Friday.