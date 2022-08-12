Skip to main content
Meet the Virginia Football Team on Sunday at Scott Stadium

Everything you need to know about UVA Football's Meet the Team event on Sunday
This Sunday, UVA fans will have an opportunity to meet the 2022 Virginia football team in a free event at Scott Stadium. 

The 2022 Meet the Team Day presented by UVA Orthopedics will take place on Sunday, August 14th at 4pm. The West Gates at Scott Stadium will open starting at 3:45 pm. Head coach Tony Elliott and the entire team will be there to sign autographs and meet fans until 5:30pm, when a Family Movie Day will begin, with one of Lightyear, Encanto, or The Bad Guys being played on Hoo Vision. 

There will be copies of the UVA football 2022 team poster available and fans will also have access to concessions, balloon artists, and face painters.

See the following diagram to see where Tony Elliott, Brennan Armstrong and the different position groups will be stationed at Scott Stadium. 

Meet the Team

