Micah Kiser Signs Contract with the Denver Broncos

After spending three years with the Los Angeles Rams, the former UVA linebacker is heading to the Mile High City.

Former Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser signed a one-year contract to join the Denver Broncos on Wednesday morning. The Broncos signed Kiser off of the practice squad of the Los Angeles Rams, where Kiser has played for the last three years. The contract reportedly includes a fully guaranteed $600,000.

Kiser was a leader and top defender at Virginia from 2013 to 2017, a very important period for UVA football. At the end of the 2015 season, UVA hired new head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who began to rebuild the program.

Kiser was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and led the conference in tackles in each of those three seasons, joining Boston College’s Luke Kuechly as the only players to ever accomplish that feat. Kiser finished with 411 career tackles, fifth all-time in UVA school history. In 2017, Kiser was awarded the Campbell Trophy, considered the Academic Heisman, and the Dudley Award, presented to the top college football player in Virginia.

Kiser led Virginia to a 6-6 regular season record in his senior season in 2017 to become bowl eligible for the first time in six years. That team laid the foundation for the success the UVA football program has experienced under Bronco Mendenhall since then.

Kiser was selected with the 147th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and played rotational snaps in his rookie season before spending the 2019 season on injured reserve. Kiser had a breakout season in 2020, starting nine games at inside linebacker and leading the Rams in tackles with 77, before suffering a knee injury and being moved to the injured reserve again for the remainder of the season.

Kiser was on the Rams’ practice squad to begin the 2021 season before the Denver Broncos signed him on Wednesday, hoping that Kiser can revive his stellar play from the first half of the 2020 season.

Good luck in Denver, Micah Kiser!