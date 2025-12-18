Nine Virginia Players With the Most To Gain in Upcoming Gator Bowl vs Missouri

The Virginia Cavaliers are quickly approaching their TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST. This is one final opportunity for UVA to end its season on a high note, but it's also a chance for the Cavaliers to claim some time in the spotlight. Ahead of the matchup, here are 10 UVA players who will have the most to gain.

QB Chandler Morris

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) pressure in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Virginia's starting quarterback is not granted an additional year of eligibility, this would be his final matchup with UVA. As the Cavaliers' offensive leader, Morris is expected to bounce back during the Gator Bowl after a rocky night at the ACC Championship Game. So far this season, he has completed 257 of 398 passes for 2,802 yards at 64.6% with 16 total touchdowns.

WR Trell Harris

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Thomas Williams (23) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Senior Trell Harris is productive on the field, leading his team with 77 tackles ahead of linebackers Kam Robinson (64) and James Jackson (62). However, despite his success, he tends to fly under the radar compared to his more widely known teammates. This is an opportunity for Harris to continue carving out a name for himself and cement himself as one of UVA's most valuable assets.

LB Maddox Marcellus

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ranked at No. 4 in UVA's defensive stats with 49 tackles in 2025, Marcellus has been capitalizing on every chance to prove himself. Unfortunately, Virginia lost their key linebacker Kam Robinson to an ACL tear later in the season, but this opened up a door for Marcellus to step forward and fill his shoes. His past two games against Virginia Tech and Duke were promising — he logged 16 tackles, half a sack, and one interception across the two contests.

WR Cam Ross

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) attempts to dodge a tackle by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

During his latest campaign, senior wide receiver Cam Ross emerged with 48 receptions for 518 yards and two touchdowns, clocking an average of 10.8 yards. Ross has battled injuries this year, making his ability to play rather questionable. However, if he receives the go-ahead once again, this is a chance for him to end his season on a high note.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

J'Mari Taylor received an invite to the prestigious Senior Bowl earlier this week as a result of his remarkable performance throughout this season. He leads the Cavaliers in rushing, having logged 222 carries for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns, with an average of 4.8 yards. The two players trailing him are Harrison Waylee (488 rushing yards) and Chandler Morris (245 rushing yards). Although Taylor will be appearing in the Senior Bowl, having a strong performance in his upcoming matchup against the Tigers will provide him with a major boost in confidence, and it will also prove that he's a competitive threat in the Senior Bowl.

DL Daniel Rickert

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) throws a game-tying touchdown pass in the final seconds of the fourth quarter as Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (52) chases at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daniel Rickert is another one of Virginia's under-the-radar stars who does not receive nearly as much national attention as some of his teammates. However, Rickert leads his team with 6.5 sacks, while Mitchell Melton and Fisher Camac follow behind with 5 and 4.5 sacks, respectively. His defensive skill is often overlooked, but his performance later this month can significantly impact the game's outcome.

DL Hunter Osborne

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (15) Cavaliers wide receiver Suderian Harrison (1) celebrate after making a stop on a fourth down against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Another prime example of an overlooked player is junior Hunter Osborne. Now, when considering the results posted by other UVA stars, Osborne is not one of Tony Elliott's most productive players. However, he certainly has the potential, and the Gator Bowl could be his time to shine. This will give him more reps and could send him into a more secure role in 2026.

WR Jahmal Edrine

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates with Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) after catching a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jahmal Edrine has recorded 42 receptions for 526 yards and one touchdown with an average of 12.5 yards. Right now, Edrine isn't the most notable player on the team, but he has gained enough traction to have earned trust on the field. A strong performance at the Gator Bowl would provide him with more recognition, but if things go awry, it could ultimately hurt his growing reputation.

DE Fisher Camac

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Fisher Camac (14) chases at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

During his 2025 campaign, Fisher Camac recorded 41 tackles and 4.5 sacks, but he still has plenty of proving to do. The high-pressure environment of a bowl game could be the boost he needs to step up. Will he be able to gain trust later this month?

