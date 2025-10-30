No. 15 Virginia Aims To Tighten ACC Race With Clash Against California
The No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers are two days away from their week ten matchup at Memorial Stadium against the California Golden Bears. Although the Cavaliers have already secured an exceptional spot within the ACC, there is still plenty of work that must be completed.
Virginia is currently 4-0 in conference play and 7-1 overall. Georgia Tech continues to hold the helm atop the ACC standings with a clean 8-0 record and are running 5-0 in the ACC, but Virginia is close behind at No. 2. In order to continue climbing, the Cavaliers must continue their undefeated streak in their conference.
This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs, and according to Virginia Sports, this is only the third time in program history that UVA has played in the state of California. If the Cavaliers clinch the victory this weekend, it will mark the first time Virginia has won a matchup in the Pacific Time Zone.
UVA Closing in on ACC race
The last time Virginia won three consecutive road ACC games was over a decade ago. However, UVA is one matchup away from hitting that milestone, as they have won their past two road matchups against North Carolina (17-16) and Washington State (22-20). Both scores were incredibly close, but a win is a win in Tony Elliott's book.
"The brand of football that we play, fast, intelligent, tough, and we got several guys from the state of California on our roster," Elliott stated during his press conference earlier this week. "And I think we all know that the Virginia brand outside of football, I mean, it's global. It's from coast to coast and all around the world. And now we are trying to create something from a football perspective that is synonymous with that. And so just excited to be able to showcase in a different market. And I think that we have a lot of things that can be attractive to folks all over the country."
Virginia is on quite a hot streak right now, having won six straight games, and they have another opportunity this weekend to extend it once again. The Cavaliers remain a 4.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, but that isn't necessarily a one-way ticket to victory. Will this be the game to end UVA's winning streak, widening the gap in the ACC race?
