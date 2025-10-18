No. 18 Virginia vs. Washington State Live Updates | NCAA Football
Can the Cavaliers reach 6-1 and bowl eligibility with a win over the Cougars today?
In this story:
Game time is nearly here for the 18th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers. UVA is coming off of their bye week and back at home to face Washington State in their final non-conference game of the season. With a win today, UVA would clinch bowl eligibility for the first time under head coach Tony Elliott.
It is not going to be easy though, even in the Cavaliers are big favorites. WSU is coming off of a game in which they nearly upset Ole Miss on the road and Virginia can't take this game for granted. It is going to require their best efforts if they want to win today.
Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest scores, highlights, and more!
More Virginia Football News:
Published