No. 18 Virginia vs. Washington State Live Updates | NCAA Football

Can the Cavaliers reach 6-1 and bowl eligibility with a win over the Cougars today?

Jake Aiello

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Game time is nearly here for the 18th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers. UVA is coming off of their bye week and back at home to face Washington State in their final non-conference game of the season. With a win today, UVA would clinch bowl eligibility for the first time under head coach Tony Elliott.

It is not going to be easy though, even in the Cavaliers are big favorites. WSU is coming off of a game in which they nearly upset Ole Miss on the road and Virginia can't take this game for granted. It is going to require their best efforts if they want to win today.

Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest scores, highlights, and more!

