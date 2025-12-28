No.19 Virginia vs Missouri Live Updates | NCAA Football

12:17 2Q- Virginia goes on a 12 play 42 yard drive and will Bettridge nails 42 yard field goal. Virgini trails 7-3. Missouri will take over at its own 21 yard line

13:33 2Q- Virginia hit with an intentional grounding penalty that pushes them back

End of first quarter- Virginia trails Missouri 7-0, but is driving and in opponents territory

3:07 1Q- Virginia defense gets a big stand on 4th and 4 and forced an incompletion. The Hoos will take over at their own 33 yard line

6:18 1Q- Virginia turns over the ball on downs. Missouri takes over on its own 27 yard line

7:55 1Q- WR Eli Wood comes up with a 35 yard reception on 3rd down to move the sticks for the Cavaliers

11:56 1Q- Missouri strikes first thanks to a five yard rushing touchdown by Jamal Roberts. Missouri leads 7-0

15:00 1Q- Missouri will begin with the football on the opening possession of the game.

Virginia plays its last game of the 2025 season against a formidable team in the SEC. The Missouri Tigers will look a little bit different not having Beau Pribula, but they fully believe in Matt Zollers, who is a true freshman. It will be key for the Cavaliers to slow down the running game and contain Ahmad Hardy on defense. Offensively, they need to hit the big plays down the field when the opportunities present themselves and remain a balanced attack which will keep the aggressive Missouri defense honest. If they do that, then Virginia will make history for the first time in program history, capturing 11 wins.

