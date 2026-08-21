Ranking the 10 First-Year College Football Coaches Under the Most Pressure Entering 2026

Among the many casualties of college football’s commercial explosion this century: patience.

Virginia Tech hired coach Frank Beamer before the 1987 season, weathered six years of .379 (24-40-2) football, and enjoyed almost two decades of uninterrupted success. Kansas State, one of the worst teams in major-conference history up until the 1990s, swallowed an 18–26 start from coach Bill Snyder before graduating to consistent contention.

Upon arriving, the modern coach must win, win big and win quickly, because it has never been easier to do the last of those. Ask Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who parlayed savvy transfer-portal activity into one of sports’ most amazing turnarounds.

As the 2026 season draws nearer, here’s a look at the 10 first-year coaches under the most pressure to win right away.

10. Billy Napier, James Madison

When your two predecessors—the only permanent head coaches to lead the Dukes in FBS, in fact—are Cignetti and UCLA’s Bob Chesney, that’s pressure. Napier is not the first coach to drop from the Power 4 to Group of 6 ranks in search of past glories, but the CFP glory James Madison attained last season will make this a more closely watched move than it would be elsewhere. It’s easy to forget Napier ripped off a 33–5 run with Louisiana from 2019 to ’21—can he pick up where he left off against a schedule with no Power 4 opponents?

9. Alex Golesh, Auburn

Following a rip-roaring start to the 21st century, Auburn has been mired in a quiet funk: the program has not finished in the Top 25 since 2019, its longest drought since 1942 to ’53. After two complete coaching misfires, Auburn took a deep breath and hired Golesh, who molded South Florida into one of the sport’s best stories with his win over the Gators last September. The team’s schedule is not easy, but the road to a 4–0 start is right there with Baylor in Atlanta and Southern Miss, Florida and Vanderbilt at home.

8. Matt Campbell, Penn State

Campbell has been marked as a rising star in coaching since the day Toledo knocked off No. 18 Arkansas in 2015, or at least since the day Iowa State won at No. 3 Oklahoma in ’17. Now, he gets his chance at the wheel of one of the sport’s biggest brands after a decorated decade with the Cyclones. Like the Gators, the Nittany Lions can ease into the season (Marshall, Temple, Buffalo and Wisconsin in September); unlike Florida, Penn State has a quarterback in fifth-year Iowa State transfer Rocco Becht.

7. Jon Sumrall, Florida

If you want to single out a first-year coach with a schedule specifically set up to help them succeed, you could do much worse than Sumrall. After two years of breakneck slates under coach Billy Napier, Sumrall’s Gators have navigable opening (Florida Atlantic, Campbell, Auburn) and closing (Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida State) stretches to dilute midseason tussles with Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma. Florida still needs to find a quarterback, but if either Aaron Philo or Tramell Jones Jr. prove competent, fans could raise the bar for Year 1 immediately.

Jon Sumrall turned Tulane into the envy of the Group of 5—will his strategies play at Florida? | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Kyle Whittingham, Michigan

The Wolverines paid top dollar for quarterback Bryce Underwood, who flashed at times in Year 1 with 11 touchdowns through the air and six on the ground (to go with nine interceptions). It’s up to Whittingham—and more specifically offensive coordinator Jason Beck—to capitalize on Underwood’s potential in Year 2. Just three years into his Utah tenure, Whittingham finished No. 2 in the country—can he pull off a similar culture revamp at a program still reeling from coach Sherrone Moore’s catastrophic firing?

5. Eric Morris, Oklahoma State

The Cowboys welcome Morris and quarterback Drew Mestemaker from North Texas, who reeled off a 12–2 season and finished No. 24 in the country. Macroscopically, Morris will have a lot of time to turn around a program that completely collapsed in coach Mike Gundy’s final two years. However, Group of 6–to–Power 4 coach/player regime changes have good track records in recent years, so there’ll be pressure on Oklahoma State to replicate.

4. Pete Golding, Ole Miss

Compared to the three coaches facing more pressure than him, Golding will have a much longer leash—in theory. Golding is also being handed the keys to an offense piloted by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, an instant Heisman Trophy contender and one of the best stories in the sport a year ago. It seems likely that Rebels fans will rally around Golding in the near term amid a series of slights from rivals (and Lane Kiffin’s exit more broadly), but Chambliss is not a weapon to be wasted.

Pete Golding won equity from Ole Miss fans with his CFP run, but that won’t make his true rookie year any less intriguing. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State

After winning the Big Ten’s West Division in 2018, here were Fitzgerald’s final four records at Northwestern: 3–9, 7–2, 3–9 and 1–11. Then there are the circumstances of his departure from his alma mater: a hazing scandal that resulted in a multi-pronged legal battle (an August 2025 legal settlement established that hazing occurred within the program under Fitzgerald, but not that it was reported to him or that he encouraged it). How much tolerance will the Spartans’ brass, who dealt with a spate of scandals in the 2010s, have if their leap of faith isn’t rewarded?

2. James Franklin, Virginia Tech

The Hokies haven’t had a coach this famous since Beamer, and Franklin’s East Coast recruiting savvy has the potential to reorient the balance of power in the ACC. The pressure on Franklin is more personal, however: He is coming off a season in which he turned the preseason No. 2 team in the country into a .500 squad at the season’s halfway point. He hasn’t worked anywhere but Penn State in 13 years, which could turn whether he was too comfortable at his old gig into a storyline if Virginia Tech struggles.

1. Lane Kiffin, LSU

The man who needs no introduction. Kiffin’s much-ballyhooed defection from Ole Miss to the Tigers accompanied new football investment from LSU, if such a thing is possible. With the number of bridges he’s burned over the years—and the Tigers’ up-and-down nature since their 2019 national championship—Kiffin will have more than his fair share of detractors and fans in Year 1 in Baton Rouge.

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