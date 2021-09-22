On This Date: Benkert and Levrone Lead Virginia to Rare Blowout Win at Boise State

Four years ago today, the Hoos went to Boise and crushed the Broncos 42-23 on their home turf.

In Bronco Mendenhall’s second year at Virginia in 2017, the Cavaliers began the season 2-1 with wins over William & Mary and UConn and a loss to Indiana. That record already matched the win total from UVA’s 2-10 record in the previous season. The first three games each took place within the friendly confines of Scott Stadium and Virginia’s two victories were not against impressive opponents.

In week four, the Hoos hit the road to play at Boise State. At the time, UVA had lost 20 of its last 21 road games. The Cavaliers traveled nearly 2400 miles to Idaho to play at one of the most difficult road environments in college football at the iconic blue turf field at Albertsons Stadium. Virginia entered the game as a 14-point underdog.

What followed was one of the most surprising blowouts in recent college football history.

After Boise State scored on its first drive of the game, Virginia scored the next 21 points and went on an incredible 42-7 scoring run spanning from the first quarter until well into the fourth quarter. UVA gave the ball to running back Jordan Ellis five times on a scoring drive capped off by a 2-yard Ellis touchdown to tie the game. Midway through the second quarter, quarterback Kurt Benkert found Andre Levrone for a leaping 30-yard touchdown to cap a 7-play, 88-yard drive to give UVA the lead for good.

After a Boise State fumble on a fake punt attempt, Benkert hit Doni Dowling for a 27-yard touchdown to extend the Virginia lead to 21-7. Boise State managed to score a touchdown right before halftime, but that would be the last points for the Broncos until late in the fourth quarter.

On the first drive of the second half, Benkert threw an impressive deep ball on the money to Levrone again for a 64-yard touchdown.

Then, Olamide Zaccheaus got the ball on an end-around and took it 56 yards to the house to make it 35-14. Virginia added another touchdown to start the fourth quarter on an Ellis run. Boise State managed to score a safety and a touchdown in the final minutes of the game but the Cavaliers prevailed 42-23.

Kurt Benkert completed 19 of 29 passing attempts for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Andre Levrone, who had five receptions for 141 yards. Jordan Ellis added 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries on the ground. The UVA defense, led by Quin Blanding with 10 tackles, held Boise State to just 30 rushing yards.

Virginia’s victory marked a number of significant records. It was UVA’s fifth-ever win in a game taking place west of the Mississippi River and first since 1999. Boise State lost at home by double-digits for the first time since 2001 and Virginia became the first non-conference team to beat Boise State at Albertsons Stadium since 2000.

UVA’s win at Boise State was a crucial moment in the trajectory of the Virginia football program, as the Cavaliers went on to begin the season 5-1 and eventually clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2011.