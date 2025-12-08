No. 19 Virginia Opens As an Underdog in Gator Bowl vs Missouri

Virginia is coming off a tough loss in the ACC championship in a stunning 27-20 defeat against Duke. The Hoos struggled with two turnovers and only averaged 4.4 yards per carry against the Blue Devils, which is uncharacteristic. Despite their playoff hopes being extinguished, Virginia has its eyes set on its 11th game.

“We got one more game. We got an opportunity to go win 11, right? And that's what I told him. I said, I want that on the 11th. I think everybody in that locker room wants that 11th. We'll learn from tonight. We'll grow. We're not going to point any fingers. Uh, except for when you look in the mirror, you point to yourself on what you can do better. We're going to grow, and we're going to bounce back. And I believe three years ago, right, I believe that there was going to be triumph out of tragedy. And tonight, I believe this is, you know, an opportunity for us to set our eyes forward, learn from our mistakes, and go back to work,” said head coach Tony Elliot in his postgame presser after Duke's loss.

The Cavaliers are set to play in the Gator Bowl against 8-4 Missouri. The Tigers have lost three of their last five games. It’s four losses came against ranked opponents in Alabama, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. Their most notable win was against Auburn this season in a 23-17 two-overtime victory. The Tigers have one of the best running backs in the nation in Ahmad Hardy, who has 1,560 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Virginia is 10-3 on the season, and all three of its losses have come from ACC opponents. In the final College Football Playoff Rankings, Virginia ranked as the No. 19 team in the country despite its loss to Duke. They are the second-highest-ranked team in the ACC to finish the season before postseason play. Quarterback Chandler Morris and running back J’mari Taylor have led the offense this season.

Odds

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (60) and offensive lineman Grant Ellinger (65) waolk off the field after the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The opening odds for the matchup against Missouri have come out. Virginia is a 7.5 underdog heading into the matchup against the Tigers, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under number is set at 48.5. DraftKings odds see it slightly differently in terms of the spread, with Missouri at -7. The over/under number is set at 50.5.

It is a little surprising to see Virginia as a big underdog against Missouri, with not a lot of notable wins and not a ranked win all season. Florida State turned out to only win five games this season, but Virginia pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, defeating then No.8 Florida State 46-38. Missouri didn’t have a single win over a team that finished above .500 this season. Virginia has won multiple games against teams with a winning record, including California, Wake Forest, Duke, and Louisville. The Hoos have a better overall team and one that just played for a championship. It will be interesting to see if this line moves at all as the date draws closer.



