Grading Virginia's Position Groups In Its 36-7 win vs California

For the first time in over a month, Virginia football had something to celebrate. Saturday's 36-7 romp over the struggling California Golden Bears reminded fans of the heady optimism of August and September, before reality and struggles set in.

Rejuvenated and healthier after a bye week, the defense stifled Cal's passing attack. The offense wasn't spectacular, but did enough and avoided turnovers as the Cavaliers sustained their bowl hopes.

Here's a quick look at positional grades for Virginia's first victory in over a month:

Quarterback: B

Unlike the midterms, Virginia's starting job was decided by just one person: Coach Tony Elliott. He ignored calls for a change and stuck with Beau Pribula, who delivered a solid (if unexpected) performance.

Pribula completed 16 of 24 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and also led the team with 67 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 43-yard sprint. He missed out on a second TD connection when Martin had to dive to pull in a 30-yard reception; had he hit Martin in stride, he would have scored easily.

Running backs: B-

Still recovering from injury, Jekail Middlebrook had limited impact: six carries for 27 yards, five catches for 23. Solomon Beebe (six carries, 58 yards) enjoyed his most productive effort of the season as the Cavaliers rushed for 201 yards.

Receivers: C

Martin (four catches, 59 yards) had the Cavaliers' only scoring catch and has clearly established himself as Pribula's favorite target. He just missed his second multi-TD game of the season.

The rest of the receivers and tight ends were mostly inconsequential. Reserve Jack Rhodes had a 35-yard reception, but also drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty that short-circuited a promising drive.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Offensive line: B+

With Noah Josey moving from guard to center and Ben York sliding into the starting lineup, this beleaguered veteran group enjoyed its best effort since the early season. The Cavaliers rolled up 424 total yards and didn't allow a sack of Pribula. Makilan Thomas' hands-to-the-face penalty did cost Virginia some potential points.

Defensive line: A-

Another group that has struggled finally broke through, with Cazeem Moore (1.5 sacks), Matthew Fobbs-White (1.0), Nnanna Anywanu (1.0) and Fisher Camac (0.5) all putting pressure on Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Cal's running backs combined for just 47 yards on 17 carries.

The only downside: a roughing-the-passer flag on Fobbs-White than set up Cal's only touchdown.

Linebackers: A

Kam Robinson earned this grade almost single-handedly, with a team-high 12 tackles and a spectacular one-handed interception that became his fourth career pick-six. Quipped Elliott: "I have receivers than can't make that catch."

Myles Brown, filling in for injured Maddox Marcellus, also made an impact, adding five tackles and deflecting a pass that teammate Montino Williams intercepted.

Secondary: B+

When healthy, Brandyn Hillman rivals Robinson as Virginia's most impactful defender. His school-record 100-yard interception return demonstrated both his athleticism and his study habits in recognizing Cal's fake field goal strategy.

With starting safeties Hillman and Ethan Minter back from injuries, Virginia's once-porous secondary did not allow a pass completion longer than 19 yards. The Cavaliers were flagged for three pass interference penalties, though.