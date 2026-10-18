PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Loss to SMU: Who Stood Out for UVA?

The Virginia Cavaliers had an opportunity to get over some of the frustrations from early in the season and get a pivotal ACC win on the road against SMU. With a win, UVA would be in a strong position to make a run at the ACC Championship again, but a loss would put a big dent in those hopes.

As you already know, the Mustangs won and moved to 5-1, while the Cavaliers dropped to 4-3 and 2-2 in the ACC. If there is any conference that can get turned upside down, it is the ACC, but UVA might need a miracle if they hope to get back to Charlotte.

Speaking of yesterday's game, how did Pro Football Focus grade the Cavaliers? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Jekail Middlebrook (21) runs with the ball \S| during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. RB Jekail Middlebrook- 72.9 (33)

2. TE John Rogers- 68.3 (39)

3. RB Xay Davis- 67.2 (14)

4. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman- 66.9 (14)

5. WR Jacquon Gibson- 65.5 (23)

6. LT McKale Boley- 64.6 (55)

7. RT Monroe Mills- 62.6 (55)

8. C Drake Metcalf- 60.1 (45)

9. TE Connor Cox- 59.7 (10)

10. WR Jack Rhodes- 56.8 (5)

11. WR Da'Shawn Martin- 55.6 (37)

12. RT Makilan Thomas- 53.9 (55)

13. WR Josiah Abdullah- 52.7 (14)

14. LG Noah Josey- 52.7 (55)

15. RB Xavier Brown- 50.4 (8)

16. LG Ben York- 50.0 (10)

17. QB Beau Pribula- 49.6 (55)

18. TE Dakota Twitty- 48.2 (40)

19. WR Isaiah Robinson- 47.2 (30)

20. TE Lukas Ungar- 40.0 (8)

There was not a lot of good to say about the offensive performance for UVA on Saturday.

Beau Pribula struggled in both the run game and throwing the ball, the wide receivers were lackluster, UVA went away from Jekail Middlebrook after a strong first half, and the offensive line continues to disappoint. The offense has looked dreadful for the majority of the season and if they can't get better, a bowl game is not a guarantee.

Defense

1. LB Landon Danley- 76.0 (16)

2. LB Maddox Marcellus- 74.5 (49)

3. DE Matthew Fobbs-White- 74.3 (54)

4. DT Sichan John- 71.6 (40)

5. DB Christian Ellis- 69.0 (23)

6. DT Cazeem Moore- 66.7 (8)

7. CB Jaylen Jones- 64.9 (8)

8. DT Kervins Choute- 64.6 (8)

9. DT Anthony Britton- 64.2 (39)

10. CB Justin Ross- 63.7 (73)

11. CB Donovan Platt- 62.5 (65)

12. DE Nnanna Anyanwu- 62.0 (39)

13. FS Ethan Minter- 61.9 (26)

14. DT Justin Townsend- 60.0 (1)

15. CB Jacobie Henderson- 59.4 (70)

16. DE Fisher Camac- 58.7 (62)

17. DB Montino Williams- 58.3 (66)

18. LB Ezekiel Larry-57.4 (3)

19. LB Kam Robinson- 55.0 (57)

20. LB Myles Brown- 53,3 (24)

21. DL Darrion Henry-Young- 52.5 (31)

22. FS Keke Adams- 51.1 (31)

23. DE Billy Koudelka- 39.0 (7)

24. DB Jam Jackson- 27.6 (3)

UVA's defense made plays at times in the redzone to hold the Mustangs to field goals, but it was not often enough. There were no standouts in yesterday's loss and for next Friday vs Duke, Virginia is going to hope to get healthy.