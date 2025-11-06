Cavaliers Now

PFF Grades and Snap Counts Through Nine Games For Virginia In 2025

Where do the Cavaliers rank with only three games left in the regular season.

Najeh Wilkins

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) breaks a big gainer against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) breaks a big gainer against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are only three weeks of games left for the Virginia Cavaliers in the regular season. Virginia received its highest ranking ever in the College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 14 when the poll was unveiled. The Cavaliers lone loss this season was to NC State in the second week of the season. Since the Cavaliers have won seven consecutive gamess and control their own destiny in making the ACC Championship game in Charlotte in December. Let’s take a look at how Virginia players have been performing this season and who has stood out through nine weeks, per Pro Football Focus.

Snap counts are in parentheses.


Offense 

Latest
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

1. QB Chandler Morris- 81.1 (603) 

2. OL Brady Wilson- 80.9 (383) 

3. QB Cole Greer- 76.3 (13) 

4. RB J’mari Taylor- 76.1 (404) 

5. QB Daniel Kaelin- 75.6 (62) 

6. RB Noah Vaughn- 75.3 (34) 

7. WR Eli Wood- 74.9 (98) 

8. OL McKale Boley- 73.7 (568) 

9. WR Trell Harris- 73.4 (451)

10. RB Xavier Brown- 72.8 (115) 

11. OL Ben York- 72.7 (167) 

12. OL Noah Hartsoe- 71.2 (48) 

13. RB Xay Davis- 71.0 (7) 

14. WR Suderian Harrison0- 70.1 (17) 

15. WR Jahmal Edrine- 69.0 (487) 

16. WR Cam Ross- 68.5 (326) 

17. OL Noah Josey- 67.8 (607) 

18. OL Jon Adair- 67.7 (36) 

19. WR Isiah Robinson- 66.4 (36) 

20. OL Drake Metcalf- 66.1 (599) 

21. OL Grant Ellinger- 64.5 (38) 

22. WR Dillon Newton-Short- 64.3 (75) 

23. RB Davis Lane Jr- 64.0 (22) 

24. TE Sage Ennis- 63.4 (341) 

25. RB Harrison Waylee- 63.0 (94) 

26. OL Ethan Sipe- 62.7 (100) 

27. TE Walker Wallace- 61.8 (21) 

28. WR Kameron Courtney- 61.4 (167) 

29. OL Kevin Wigenton II- 61.0 (248) 

30. OL Cole Surber- 60.1 (17) 

31. TE William Thurber- 60.0 (3) 

31. OL Jim Harris Jr- 60.0 (3) 

31. OL Will Rosen- 60.0 (3) 

31. QB Boone Lourd- 60.0 (3) 

31. EDGE Billey Koudelka- 60.0 (1) 

31. LS Bryce Robinson- 60.0 (1) 

31. DL Hunter Osborne- 60.0 (1) 

31. EDGE Fisher Camac- 60.0 (1) 

31. K Will Bettridge- 60.0 (1) 

31. DL Jahmeer Carter- 60.0 (1) 

41. WR Triston Ward- 58.3 (7) 

42. WR TyLyric Coleman- 57.9 (44) 

43. OL Jack Witmer- 55.9 (533) 

44. RB Owen Gardner- 55.8 (5) 

45. WR Josiah Abdullah- 55.0 (37) 

46. WR Andre Greene Jr- 54.6 (40) 

47. TE Dakota Twitty- 54.2 (247) 

48. TE TeKai Kirby- 54.1 (13) 

49. OL Tyshawn Wyatt- 52.5 (28) 

50. TE John Rodgers- 52.3 (142) 

51. OL Grayson Reid- 51.8 (10) 

52. OL Dane Steele- 51.0 (11) 

52. P Daniel Sparks- 51.0 (1) 

54. OL Dane Wleklinski- 50.0 (16) 

55. WR Jayden Thomas- 48.4 (131) 

56. TE Hayden Rollinson- 30.7 (15) 

57. OL Wallace Unamba- 29.9 (20) 

Defense 

Latest
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) scrambles under the pressure of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

1. DB Devin Neal- 84.1 (358) 

2. EDGE Mitchell Melton- 82.2 (394) 

3. DL Terrell Jones- 80.0 (44) 

4. DL Jahmeer Carter- 77.7 (183) 

5. DB Christian Charles- 76.5 (243) 

6. DL Sichan John- 76.3 (49) 

7. EDGE Daniel Rickert- 76.1 (311)

8. DB Kevin Chadwick Jr- 75.4 (7) 

9. LB Kam Robinson- 74.8 (356) 

10. EDGE Fisher Camac- 74.1 (270) 

11. DB Corey Costner- 74.0 (105) 

12. LB Maddox Marcellus- 73.6 (218) 

13. EDGE Jewett Hayes- 73.2 (26) 

13. LB Myles Brown- 73.2 (31) 

15. DB Ethan Minter- 72.8 (369) 

16. DB Robbie Engleberg- 71.3 (32) 

17. DL Anthony Britton- 70.3 (156) 

18. DL Jacob Holmes- 69.8 (259) 

19. DB Ja’Son Prevard- 69.2 (446) 

20. DB Kevon Gray- 69.0 (10) 

21. DL Jason Hammond- 68.2 (232) 

22. EDGE Mekhi Buchanan- 66.2 (5) 

23. EDGE Josiah Persinger- 65.7 (52) 

24. DB Da’Mardus Crosby II- 65.2 (39) 

25. DB Antonio Clary- 64.8 (126) 

26. LB Caleb Hardy- 64.6 (81) 

27. EDGE Gabe Sneed- 64.2 (5) 

28. DB Montino Williams- 64.1 (22) 

28. LB James Jackson- 64.1 (348) 

30. EDGE Billy Koudelka- 63.8 (83) 

31. DL Hunter Osborne- 63.4 (187) 

32. DB Donavon Platt- 62.6 (424) 

33. LB Landon Danley- 61.9 (173) 

34. EDGE Cazeem Moore- 61.4 (186) 

35. DB Jordan Robinson- 60.7 (314) 

36. DL Chase Morrison- 58.7 (5) 

37. DB Emmanuel Karnley- 58.5 (388) 

38. EDGE Trey McDonald- 55.9 (13) 

39. DB Keke Adams- 53.8 (26) 

More Virginia Football News:

Three Takeaways From Virginia’s Placement in the First Round of the CFP Rankings

Virginia Football Makes History In First College Football Playoff Rankings Release

Where Would Virginia Play If The College Football Playoff Started Today?

What do the Advanced Analytics Say About Virginia's Matchup vs Wake Forest?

Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Home/Football