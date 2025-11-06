PFF Grades and Snap Counts Through Nine Games For Virginia In 2025
There are only three weeks of games left for the Virginia Cavaliers in the regular season. Virginia received its highest ranking ever in the College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 14 when the poll was unveiled. The Cavaliers lone loss this season was to NC State in the second week of the season. Since the Cavaliers have won seven consecutive gamess and control their own destiny in making the ACC Championship game in Charlotte in December. Let’s take a look at how Virginia players have been performing this season and who has stood out through nine weeks, per Pro Football Focus.
Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Chandler Morris- 81.1 (603)
2. OL Brady Wilson- 80.9 (383)
3. QB Cole Greer- 76.3 (13)
4. RB J’mari Taylor- 76.1 (404)
5. QB Daniel Kaelin- 75.6 (62)
6. RB Noah Vaughn- 75.3 (34)
7. WR Eli Wood- 74.9 (98)
8. OL McKale Boley- 73.7 (568)
9. WR Trell Harris- 73.4 (451)
10. RB Xavier Brown- 72.8 (115)
11. OL Ben York- 72.7 (167)
12. OL Noah Hartsoe- 71.2 (48)
13. RB Xay Davis- 71.0 (7)
14. WR Suderian Harrison0- 70.1 (17)
15. WR Jahmal Edrine- 69.0 (487)
16. WR Cam Ross- 68.5 (326)
17. OL Noah Josey- 67.8 (607)
18. OL Jon Adair- 67.7 (36)
19. WR Isiah Robinson- 66.4 (36)
20. OL Drake Metcalf- 66.1 (599)
21. OL Grant Ellinger- 64.5 (38)
22. WR Dillon Newton-Short- 64.3 (75)
23. RB Davis Lane Jr- 64.0 (22)
24. TE Sage Ennis- 63.4 (341)
25. RB Harrison Waylee- 63.0 (94)
26. OL Ethan Sipe- 62.7 (100)
27. TE Walker Wallace- 61.8 (21)
28. WR Kameron Courtney- 61.4 (167)
29. OL Kevin Wigenton II- 61.0 (248)
30. OL Cole Surber- 60.1 (17)
31. TE William Thurber- 60.0 (3)
31. OL Jim Harris Jr- 60.0 (3)
31. OL Will Rosen- 60.0 (3)
31. QB Boone Lourd- 60.0 (3)
31. EDGE Billey Koudelka- 60.0 (1)
31. LS Bryce Robinson- 60.0 (1)
31. DL Hunter Osborne- 60.0 (1)
31. EDGE Fisher Camac- 60.0 (1)
31. K Will Bettridge- 60.0 (1)
31. DL Jahmeer Carter- 60.0 (1)
41. WR Triston Ward- 58.3 (7)
42. WR TyLyric Coleman- 57.9 (44)
43. OL Jack Witmer- 55.9 (533)
44. RB Owen Gardner- 55.8 (5)
45. WR Josiah Abdullah- 55.0 (37)
46. WR Andre Greene Jr- 54.6 (40)
47. TE Dakota Twitty- 54.2 (247)
48. TE TeKai Kirby- 54.1 (13)
49. OL Tyshawn Wyatt- 52.5 (28)
50. TE John Rodgers- 52.3 (142)
51. OL Grayson Reid- 51.8 (10)
52. OL Dane Steele- 51.0 (11)
52. P Daniel Sparks- 51.0 (1)
54. OL Dane Wleklinski- 50.0 (16)
55. WR Jayden Thomas- 48.4 (131)
56. TE Hayden Rollinson- 30.7 (15)
57. OL Wallace Unamba- 29.9 (20)
Defense
1. DB Devin Neal- 84.1 (358)
2. EDGE Mitchell Melton- 82.2 (394)
3. DL Terrell Jones- 80.0 (44)
4. DL Jahmeer Carter- 77.7 (183)
5. DB Christian Charles- 76.5 (243)
6. DL Sichan John- 76.3 (49)
7. EDGE Daniel Rickert- 76.1 (311)
8. DB Kevin Chadwick Jr- 75.4 (7)
9. LB Kam Robinson- 74.8 (356)
10. EDGE Fisher Camac- 74.1 (270)
11. DB Corey Costner- 74.0 (105)
12. LB Maddox Marcellus- 73.6 (218)
13. EDGE Jewett Hayes- 73.2 (26)
13. LB Myles Brown- 73.2 (31)
15. DB Ethan Minter- 72.8 (369)
16. DB Robbie Engleberg- 71.3 (32)
17. DL Anthony Britton- 70.3 (156)
18. DL Jacob Holmes- 69.8 (259)
19. DB Ja’Son Prevard- 69.2 (446)
20. DB Kevon Gray- 69.0 (10)
21. DL Jason Hammond- 68.2 (232)
22. EDGE Mekhi Buchanan- 66.2 (5)
23. EDGE Josiah Persinger- 65.7 (52)
24. DB Da’Mardus Crosby II- 65.2 (39)
25. DB Antonio Clary- 64.8 (126)
26. LB Caleb Hardy- 64.6 (81)
27. EDGE Gabe Sneed- 64.2 (5)
28. DB Montino Williams- 64.1 (22)
28. LB James Jackson- 64.1 (348)
30. EDGE Billy Koudelka- 63.8 (83)
31. DL Hunter Osborne- 63.4 (187)
32. DB Donavon Platt- 62.6 (424)
33. LB Landon Danley- 61.9 (173)
34. EDGE Cazeem Moore- 61.4 (186)
35. DB Jordan Robinson- 60.7 (314)
36. DL Chase Morrison- 58.7 (5)
37. DB Emmanuel Karnley- 58.5 (388)
38. EDGE Trey McDonald- 55.9 (13)
39. DB Keke Adams- 53.8 (26)
